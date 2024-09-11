Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris on Instagram. Caitlin Clark, Oprah and more approved.

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris on Instagram and celebrities from the heartland to Hollywood appeared to approve.

On Tuesday night, the pop star took to the social media platform to endorse Vice President Harris following her debate performance against former President Donald Trump. Everyone from Indiana Fever star point guard Caitlin Clark to daytime talk legend Oprah Winfrey liked the post, but they weren't the only celebrities to seemingly endorse her endorsement.

Among the celebrities to like the post were her boyfriend's Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, Swift's best friend Selena Gomez, producer and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, Andy Cohen, Jennifer Aniston, Gracie Abrams, Viola Davis, Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer, Chrissy Teigen, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, Lupita Nyong'o, Noah Kahan and "The View" co-host and conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin.

On Tuesday night, Swift addressed her endorsement of Harris.

"​​I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift said.

She continued: "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Despite rampant social media speculation about Swift's political beliefs, she previously endorsed President Joe Biden and Harris in 2020 and has called Trump a "homophobic racist" in the past.

The singer stayed mum in the 2016 matchup between Trump and Hillary Clinton. She kicked the hinges off the political closet in 2018 endorsing U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper in his 2018 re-election bid to Tennessee's 5th Congressional District, and Biden in the 2020 race for president with Harris as his running mate.

"I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year's presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs," she told V Magazine at the time.

