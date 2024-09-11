Taylor Swift endorses fellow 'childless cat lady' Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift has thrown her support behind fellow "childless cat lady" Kamala Harris ahead of the US election in November.

The 34-year-old pop superstar rarely weighs in on politics, but she has now publicly endorsed the Democrat candidate and her running mate Tim Walz following Harris' TV debate with Republican rival Donald Trump on Tuesday night (10.09.24) with Taylor revealing she's done her "research" and made her choice as America prepares to go to the polls.

In a post on Instagram, the singer shared a picture of herself holding a cat and wrote: "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

She went on to comment on the use of AI technology to mock up fake images showing her endorsing Trump, which he shared on his own social media accounts.

Taylor wrote: "Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.

"It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!

"I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

She signed the note: "With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady."

The "Childless Cat Lady" line is a reference to Trump's running mate JD Vance, who previously used the term as an insult to describe Harris.

The term previously riled up another world-famous star - Jennifer Aniston - who referred to her own fertility struggles in an emotional post on Instagram hitting back at Vance's comments.

She wrote: "I truly can’t believe that this is coming from a potential VP of the United States. All I can say is … Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day.

"I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option,. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

The US election takes place on November 5.