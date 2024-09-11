Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris after presidential debate: ‘She fights for the rights and causes I believe’

Mike Bedigan
·4 min read

Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

The pop megastar, who carries enormous sway with younger voters, broke her silence moments after Harris finished her debate with Donald Trump.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, she said that, having watched Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe.”

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most,” she wrote. “As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris soon after the end of the debate between the vice president and Donald Trump. Swift wrote: Harris ‘fights for the rights and causes I believe’ (AFP via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris soon after the end of the debate between the vice president and Donald Trump. Swift wrote: Harris ‘fights for the rights and causes I believe’ (AFP via Getty Images)

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

She added: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

In an apparent jab at Trump’s running mate JD Vance, the singer signed off her post as: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.” The picture showed Swift holding her cat – Benjamin Button.

The singer is known for her love of felines, owning two others named Olivia and Meredith. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she once named over 20 different breeds of cat in under one minute.

Cats were also brought up during Tuesday night’s debate, as Donald Trump attempted to peddle debunked claims that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were abducting local pets and eating them.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country,” he said. Springfield police have previously denied that any such reports have been made.

In her post, Swift also made reference to recent AI-generated images of herself “falsely endorsing” Trump for president – which the former president had reposted to his social media platform, Truth Social – which had made her afraid of “the dangers of misinformation.”

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she said. “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

The pop megastar, who carries enormous sway with younger voters, had not publicly announced who she would be voting for in November (Getty Images)
The pop megastar, who carries enormous sway with younger voters, had not publicly announced who she would be voting for in November (Getty Images)

The post had included an AI image of Swift, dressed as Uncle Sam, encouraging voters to endorse Trump. Other pictures showed young women with T-Shirts reading “Swifties for Trump.”

Swift officially endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020 and was known to be a supporter of Harris. When the vice president tweeted that she was “honored” to join Biden on the Democratic ticket, Swift replied with one word: “YES.”

The official Harris-Walz campaign website has already added friendship bracelets to its store. Swift fans are known to make, and trade, friendship bracelets at her concerts.

Harris has already gained the unofficial endorsement of another of the world’s biggest pop stars – Beyonce, who gave her blessing for her hit song “Freedom” to become the Democratic campaign anthem.

Rumors that Swift or Beyonce could possibly turn up at last month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago caused a frenzy on social media, though, sadly, neither appeared.

Latest Stories

  • Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris in Post-Debate Mic Drop

    Taylor Swift made it official on Tuesday night: She’s endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president.“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” she posted to Instagram along with a photo of her holding her cat, Benjamin Button. “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presi

  • Workers at large US tech firms overwhelmingly back Harris

    STORY: :: U.S. tech workers at large firms overwhelmingly back Kamala Harris:: OpenSecrets :: Workers at Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft are givingsignificantly more to the Harris campaign than to Trump:: Employees at Alphabet and their family members have given $2.16 million so far to Harris:: That's nearly 40 times what employees there have given to Trump:: Amazon employees and their family members have given$1 million so far to Harris and $116,000 to Trump:: At Microsoft, that number is $1.1 million to Harris and $88,000 to Trump:: It's a similar story at Meta and Apple, though theirdonations to Harris haven't hit the $1 million mark yet:: The donations mostly come from corporate employees :: But tech billionaires like Tesla's Elon Musk and foundersof venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz are backing Trump

  • What time is the Harris v Trump presidential debate? Everything to know

    The two candidates will go head-to-head in Philadelphia. Here are the rules, moderators and what's at stake.

  • ‘The Apprentice’ Trailer Reveals New Footage of Damning, Scandalous Trump Film

    “The first rule is: attack, attack, attack.” A kaleidoscopic trailer was released Tuesday of the new Donald Trump biopic/origin story The Apprentice, which depicts Trump’s years becoming an unforgiving Manhattan real estate magnate and Manhattan scenester under the tutelage of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn.In the film, Sebastian Stan plays Trump, with Succession Emmy-winner Jeremy Strong playing Cohn. The Apprentice had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where critics marveled that it wasn’t j

  • Harris addresses Trump’s false claims about her race and his history of racial division

    For the first time since she became the Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris addressed head-on the false claims made by Donald Trump about her racial identity, as well as the former president's history of racial division throughout his public life.

  • Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump: What to watch for in the presidential debate

    “Trump has a flair for appealing to emotions,” one expert says

  • Politicians often warn of American decline – and voters often buy it

    Donald Trump often speaks of an America in decline. Kamala Harris counters with a rival emotional appeal centered around excitement and joy.

  • Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris. Donald Trump has only himself to blame

    The former US president did what no one else could do: cracked Swift’s inscrutable veneer by annoying her into action with an Instagram post backing Harris

  • What presidential hopefuls want to achieve in upcoming debate

    Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are veering sharply in how they gear up for Tuesday’s presidential debate, setting up a showdown that reflects not just two separate visions for the country but two politicians who approach big moments very differently.

  • Chris Wallace: Debate ‘Just as Devastating’ for Trump as First Was for Biden

    While right-wing commentators spent their time griping about the ABC News moderators in Tuesday’s presidential debate fact-checking Donald Trump, the reviews on cable news were critical of the former president’s performance against Vice President Kamala Harris.CNN host Chris Wallace called the debate “just as devastating” for Trump as June’s encounter was for President Joe Biden.“I think that Kamala Harris pitched a shutout on almost every subject I can think of,” Wallace said.Read more at The D

  • Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris Following Debate

    Taylor Swift has formally endorsed Kamala Harris after the candidate’s debate with Donald Trump, following up the ABC-hosted match-up with a strong message posted to her Instagram Story — saying that the vice president “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted …

  • The best zingers from the Harris-Trump ABC News debate

    During the face-off between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump during Tuesday's ABC News presidential debate, both candidates tried to score points by slinging barbs at each other. -- While Trump was trying to claim Harris supported defunding the police, she could be seen saying his statement was "not true."

  • Melania Goes Full Truther on Trump Assassination Bid

    Melania Trump’s promotional activities for her new book took a turn for the wackadoodle Tuesday with a video in which she raised the possibility that the attempt to assassinate her husband was actually some kind of conspiracy.“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,” the former first lady says in the clip. “Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is defin

  • The Harris campaign, coming off the high of a big debate night, wants round two with Trump

    "Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?" Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said shortly after the first debate.

  • Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for President as 'Childless Cat Lady' in Instagram post

    The first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris took place on Tuesday evening, with many prospective voters tuning in for information on policy, plans and more from both candidates. It has been a hotly contested…

  • Coronation Street's Tracy McDonald leaves again with advice for Steve

    Coronation Street’s Tracy McDonald will once again leave the cobbled streets of Weatherfield, but not before she has offered some parting advice to Steve.

  • Salma Hayek Pinault is 'proud' of director Angelina Jolie at TIFF premiere for ‘Without Blood’

    Angelina Jolie's latest directorial venture, "Without Blood," had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film's star, Salma Hayek Pinault says she's proud of Jolie as a director. (Sept. 9, 2024)

  • Coronation Street shares fresh hope over Joel Deering comeuppance

    Coronation Street has confirmed more problems for Joel Deering next week as his enemies continue to team up.

  • Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Gives Her Standing Ovation at TIFF Premiere of “Without Blood”

    Jolie directed and wrote the screenplay for the drama, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 8

  • Malia Obama Wore Schoolgirl Couture to Screen Her Directorial Debut

    Taylor Swift would approve of this plaid.