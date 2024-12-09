The Taylor Swift Eras Tour surprise song tracker
Now that the Eras Tour is back for nearly all of 2024, the surprise songs are back! For those unfamiliar, every night of the tour Taylor Swift picks two songs from her extensive catalog that aren't part of the set list to perform acoustically. One is played on guitar, and one is performed at the piano.
Since the start of the Eras Tour in March of 2023, fans have been tracking the songs played and crossing them off of their lists.
We are going to condense things and keep a running tracker of all the surprise songs of 2024, making it easy to see if your favorites are still eligible for shows later this summer.
Tokyo, Japan
Night 1
“Dear Reader” from Midnights (3AM Edition)
“Holy Ground” from Red
Night 2
“Eyes Open,” from The Hunger Games
“Electric Touch” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Night 3
"Superman," from Speak Now
"The Outside" from Taylor Swift (Debut)
Night 4
"Come In With the Rain," from Fearless
"You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights
Melbourne, Australia
Night 1
“Red” from Red
"You're Losing Me" from Midnights
Night 2
MASHUP: "Getaway," from Reputation plus "August" from Folklore plus "The Other Side of the Door" from Fearless (a mashup)
"This is Me Trying" from Folklore
Night 3
MASHUP: "Come Back Be Here" from Red plus "Daylight" from Lover
"Teardrops on my Guitar" from Taylor Swift
Sydney, Australia
Night 1
“How You Get The Girl” from 1989
MASHUP: "White Horse" from Fearless and "Coney Island" from Evermore (with Sabrina Carpenter)
Night 2
MASHUP: "Should've Said No" from Taylor Swift and "You're Not Sorry" from Fearless
MASHUP: "New Year's Day" from Reputation and "Peace" from Folklore
Night 3
MASHUP: "Is It Over Now?" and "I Wish You Would" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)
MASHUP: "Haunted" from Speak Now and "Exile" from Folklore
Night 4
MASHUP: "Would've, Could've, Should've" from Midnights (3AM Edition) and "Ivy" from Evermore
MASHUP: "Forever & Always" from Fearless and "Maroon" from Midnights
Singapore
Night 1
MASHUP: "Mine" from Speak Now and "Starlight" from Red
MASHUP: "I Don't Want To Live Forever" from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and "Dress" from Reputation
Night 2
MASHUP: "Long Story Short" from Evermore and "The Story of Us" from Speak Now
MASHUP: "Clean" from 1989 and "Evermore" from Evermore
Night 3
MASHUP: "Foolish One" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and "Tell Me Why" from Fearless
MASHUP: "This Love" from 1989 and "Call It What You Want" from Reputation
Night 4
MASHUP: "Death By A Thousand Cuts" from Lover and "Babe" from Red
MASHUP: "Fifteen" from Fearless and "You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights
Night 5
MASHUP: "Sparks Fly" from Speak Now and "Gold Rush" from Evermore
MASHUP: "False God" from Lover and "Slut!" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)
Night 6
MASHUP: "Tim McGraw" from Taylor Swift and "Cowboy Like Me" from Evermore
MASHUP: "Mirrorball" and "Epiphany" from Folklore
Paris, France
Night 1
"Paris" from Midnights
"loml" from The Tortured Poets Department
Night 2
MASHUP: "Is It Over Now?" and "Out of the Woods" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)
"My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" from The Tortured Poets Department
Night 3
"Hey Stephen" from Fearless
"Maroon" from Midnights
Night 4
MASHUP: "The Alchemy" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Treacherous" from Red
MASHUP: "Begin Again" from Red and "Paris" from Midnights
Stockholm, Sweden
Night 1
MASHUP: "I Think He Knows" from Lover and "Gorgeous" from Reputation
"Peter" from The Tortured Poets Department
Night 2
"Guilty As Sin?" from The Tortured Poets Department
MASHUP: "Say Don't Go," "Welcome to New York" and "Clean" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)
Night 3
"Message In A Bottle" from Red (Taylor's Version) with "How You Get The Girl" and "New Romantics" from 1989
"How Did It End?" from The Tortured Poets Department
Lisbon, Portugal
Night 1
MASHUP: "Come Back... Be Here" from Red with "The Way I Loved You" and "The Other Side of the Door" from Fearless
MASHUP: "Fresh Out The Slammer" from The Tortured Poets Department and "High Infidelity" from Midnights
Night 2
MASHUP: "The Tortured Poets Department" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Now That We Don't Talk" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)
MASHUP: "You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights and "Long Live" from Speak Now
Madrid, Spain
Night 1
MASHUP: "Sparks Fly" from Speak Now and "I Can Fix Him (No Really I can)" from The Tortured Poets Department
MASHUP: "I Look In People's Windows" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Snow On The Beach" from Midnights
Night 2
MASHUP: "Our Song" from Taylor Swift and "Jump Then Fall" from Fearless
"King Of My Heart" from Reputation
Lyon, France
Night 1
MASHUP: “The Prophecy” from The Tortured Poets Department and “Long Story Short” from Evermore
MASHUP: “You’re On Your Own Kid” from Midnights and “Fifteen” from Fearless
Night 2
“Glitch” from Midnights and “Everything Has Changed” from Red
“Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus” from The Tortured Poets Department
Edinburgh, Scotland
Night 1
MASHUP: "Would've, Could've, Should've" from Midnights and "I Know Places" from 1989
MASHUP: "Tis The Damn Season" from Evermore and "Daylight" from Lover
Night 2
MASHUP: "The Bolter" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Getaway Car" from Reputation
MASHUP: "All Of The Girls You Loved Before" from Lover with "Crazier" from Hannah Montana: The Movie soundtrack
Night 3
MASHUP: "It's Nice To Have A Friend" from Lover and "Dorothea" from Evermore
MASHUP: "Haunted" from Speak Now and "Exile" from Folklore
Liverpool, England
Night 1
MASHUP: "I Can See You" and "Mine" from from Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
MASHUP: "Cornelia Street" from Lover and with "Maroon" from Midnights
Night 2
MASHUP: "This Is What You Came For" and "Gold Rush" from Evermore
MASHUP: "The Great War" from Midnights and "You're Losing Me (From the Vault)"
Night 3
MASHUP: "Carolina" from the Where the Crawdads Sing soundtrack and "No Body, No Crime" from Evermore
MASHUP: "The Manuscript" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Red" from Red
London, England
Night 1
MASHUP: “Hits Different” from Midnights AND “Death By a Thousand Cuts” from Lover
MASHUP: “The Black Dog” from The Tortured Poets Department and “Come Back Be Here” from Red and “Maroon” from Midnights
Night 2
MASHUP: thanK you aIMee” from The Tortured Poets Departmentand “Mean” from Speak Now
“Castles Crumbling (ft. Hayley Williams)” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Night 3
“Us (ft. Taylor Swift)” from Gracie Abrams’ The Story of Us
MASHUP: “Out Of The Woods,” “Is It Over Now?” and “Clean” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
Dublin, Ireland
Night 1
MASHUP: "State of Grace" from Red and "You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights
MASHUP: "Sweet Nothing" from Midnights and "Hoax" from Folklore
Night 2
MASHUP: "The Albatross" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Dancing With Our Hands Tied" from Reputation
MASHUP: "This Love" from 1989 and "Ours" from Speak Now
Night 3
MASHUP: "Clara Bow" from The Tortured Poets Department and "The Lucky One" from Red
"You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Night 1
"Guilty As Sin" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Untouchable" from Fearless
"The Archer" from Lover and "Question...?" from Midnights
Night 2
"imgonnagetyouback" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Dress" from Reputation
"You Are In Love" from 1989 and "Cowboy Like Me" from Evermore
Night 3
MASHUP: "Sweeter Than Fiction" from the One Chance soundtrack and "Holy Ground" from Red
MASHUP: "Mary's Song" from Taylor Swift and "So High School" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Everything Has Changed" from Red
Zurich, Switzerland
Night 1
MASHUP: "Right Where You Left Me" from Evermore and "All You Had To Do Was Stay" from 1989
MASHUP: "Last Kiss" from Speak Now and "Sad Beautiful Tragic" from Red
Night 2
MASHUP: "Closure" from Evermore and "A Perfectly Good Heart" from Taylor Swift
MASHUP: "Robin" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Never Grow Up" from Speak Now
Milan, Italy
Night 1
MASHUP: "The 1" from Folklore and "Wonderland" from 1989
MASHUP: "I Almost Do" and "The Moment I Knew" from Red
Night 2
MASHUP: "Mr. Perfectly Fine" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and "Red" from Red
MASHUP: "Getaway Car" from Reputation and "Out Of The Woods" from 1989
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Night 1
MASHUP: “Superstar” from Fearless and “Invisible String” from Evermore
MASHUP: “Slut!” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and “False God” from Lover
Night 2
MASHUP: "Speak Now" from Speak Now and "Hey Stephen" from Fearless
MASHUP: "This Is Me Trying" from Folkloreand "Labyrinth" from Midnights
Night 3
MASHUP: “Paper Rings” from Lover and “Stay Stay Stay” from Red
MASHUP: “It’s Time To Go” from Evermoreand “Better Man” from Red
Hamburg, Germany
Night 1
MASHUP: "Teardrops On My Guitar" from Taylor Swift and "The Last Time" from Red
MASHUP: "We Were Happy" from Fearlessand "Happiness" from Evermore
Night 2
MASHUP: "The Last Great American Dynasty" from Folklore and "Run" from Red (Taylor's Version)
MASHUP: "Nothing New" from Red (Taylor's Version)and "Dear Reader" from Midnights
Munich, Germany
Night 1
MASHUP: "Fresh Out The Slammer" from The Tortured Poets Department an "You Are In Love" from 1989
MASHUP: "Ivy" from Evermoreand "Call It What You Want" from Reputation
Night 2
MASHUP: "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and "imgonnagetyouback" from The Tortured Poets Department
MASHUP: "loml" from The Tortured Poets Departmentand "Don't You" from Fearless
Warsaw, Poland
Night 1
MASHUP: "Mirrorball" from Folklore and "Clara Bow" from The Tortured Poets Department
MASHUP: "Suburban Legends" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)and "New Year's Day" from Reputation
Night 2
MASHUP: "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)" from the The Tortured Poets Department and "I Can See You" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
MASHUP: "Red" from Redand "Maroon" from Midnights
Night 3
MASHUP: "Today Was A Fairytale" from Fearless and "I Think He Knows" from Lover
MASHUP: "The Black Dog" from The Tortured Poets Departmentand "Exile" from Folklore
London, England
Night 4
MASHUP: "Everything Has Changed" from Red with "End Game" from Reputation and Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" from his album X
MASHUP: "King of My Heart" from Reputationand "The Alchemy" from The Tortured Poets Department
Night 5
"London Boy" from Lover
MASHUP: "Dear John" from Speak Now and "Sad Beautiful Tragic" from Red
Night 6
"I Did Something Bad" from Reputation
MASHUP: "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Coney Island" from Evermore
Night 7
MASHUP: "Long Live" from Speak Now and "Change" from Fearless
MASHUP: "The Archer" from Lover and "You’re On Your Own Kid" from Midnights
Night 8
MASHUP: "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from Lover and "Getaway Car" from Reputation featuring Jack Antonoff
"So Long London" from The Tortured Poets Department
Miami, Florida
Night 1
MASHUP: "Tim McGraw" from Taylor Swift and "Timeless (From The Vault)" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
MASHUP: "This Is Me Trying" from Folkmore and "Daylight" from Lover
Night 2
MASHUP: "Should've Said No" from Taylor Swift and "I Did Something Bad" from Reputation
MASHUP: "loml" from The Tortured Poets Department and "White Horse" from Fearless
Night 3
MASHUP: "Out Of The Woods" and "All You Had To Do Was Stay" from 1989
MASHUP: "Mirrorball" from Folklore and "Guilty As Sin" from The Tortured Poets Department
Indianapolis, Indiana
Night 1
“The Albatross” from The Tortured Poets Department and “Holy Ground” from Red
“Cold As You” from Taylor Swift and “exile” from Folklore
Night 2
“The Prophecy” from The Tortured Poets Department and “This Love” from 1989
“Maroon” from Midnights and “cowboy like me” from Evermore
Night 3
“Cornelia Street” from Lover and “The Bolter” from The Tortured Poets Department
“Death By A Thousand Cuts” from Lover and “The Great War” from Midnights
Toronto, Canada
Night 1
“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” from The Tortured Poets Department and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” from Reputation
“False God” from Lover and “tis the damn season” from Evermore
Night 2
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” featuring Zayn from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and “Mine” from Speak Now
“evermore” from Evermore and “Peter” from The Tortured Poets Department
Night 3
“Us” performed with Gracie Abrams and “Out Of The Woods” from 1989
“You’re On Your Own Kid” from Midnights and “long story short” from Evermore
Night 4
"Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" from Fearless (Taylor's Version) and "Better Than Revenge" from Speak Now
"State of Grace" from Red and "Labyrinth" from Midnights
