The Taylor Swift Eras Tour surprise song tracker

Now that the Eras Tour is back for nearly all of 2024, the surprise songs are back! For those unfamiliar, every night of the tour Taylor Swift picks two songs from her extensive catalog that aren't part of the set list to perform acoustically. One is played on guitar, and one is performed at the piano.

Since the start of the Eras Tour in March of 2023, fans have been tracking the songs played and crossing them off of their lists.

We are going to condense things and keep a running tracker of all the surprise songs of 2024, making it easy to see if your favorites are still eligible for shows later this summer.

Tokyo, Japan

Night 1

“Dear Reader” from Midnights (3AM Edition)

“Holy Ground” from Red

Night 2

“Eyes Open,” from The Hunger Games

“Electric Touch” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Night 3

"Superman," from Speak Now

"The Outside" from Taylor Swift (Debut)

Night 4

"Come In With the Rain," from Fearless

"You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights

Melbourne, Australia

Night 1

“Red” from Red

"You're Losing Me" from Midnights

Night 2

MASHUP: "Getaway," from Reputation plus "August" from Folklore plus "The Other Side of the Door" from Fearless (a mashup)

"This is Me Trying" from Folklore

Night 3

MASHUP: "Come Back Be Here" from Red plus "Daylight" from Lover

"Teardrops on my Guitar" from Taylor Swift

Sydney, Australia

Night 1

“How You Get The Girl” from 1989

MASHUP: "White Horse" from Fearless and "Coney Island" from Evermore (with Sabrina Carpenter)

Night 2

MASHUP: "Should've Said No" from Taylor Swift and "You're Not Sorry" from Fearless

MASHUP: "New Year's Day" from Reputation and "Peace" from Folklore

Night 3

MASHUP: "Is It Over Now?" and "I Wish You Would" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)

MASHUP: "Haunted" from Speak Now and "Exile" from Folklore

Night 4

MASHUP: "Would've, Could've, Should've" from Midnights (3AM Edition) and "Ivy" from Evermore

MASHUP: "Forever & Always" from Fearless and "Maroon" from Midnights

Singapore

Night 1

MASHUP: "Mine" from Speak Now and "Starlight" from Red

MASHUP: "I Don't Want To Live Forever" from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and "Dress" from Reputation

Night 2

MASHUP: "Long Story Short" from Evermore and "The Story of Us" from Speak Now

MASHUP: "Clean" from 1989 and "Evermore" from Evermore

Night 3

MASHUP: "Foolish One" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and "Tell Me Why" from Fearless

MASHUP: "This Love" from 1989 and "Call It What You Want" from Reputation

Night 4

MASHUP: "Death By A Thousand Cuts" from Lover and "Babe" from Red

MASHUP: "Fifteen" from Fearless and "You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights

Night 5

MASHUP: "Sparks Fly" from Speak Now and "Gold Rush" from Evermore

MASHUP: "False God" from Lover and "Slut!" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Night 6

MASHUP: "Tim McGraw" from Taylor Swift and "Cowboy Like Me" from Evermore

MASHUP: "Mirrorball" and "Epiphany" from Folklore

Paris, France

Night 1

"Paris" from Midnights

"loml" from The Tortured Poets Department

Night 2

MASHUP: "Is It Over Now?" and "Out of the Woods" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)

"My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" from The Tortured Poets Department

Night 3

"Hey Stephen" from Fearless

"Maroon" from Midnights

Night 4

MASHUP: "The Alchemy" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Treacherous" from Red

MASHUP: "Begin Again" from Red and "Paris" from Midnights

Stockholm, Sweden

Night 1

MASHUP: "I Think He Knows" from Lover and "Gorgeous" from Reputation

"Peter" from The Tortured Poets Department

Night 2

"Guilty As Sin?" from The Tortured Poets Department

MASHUP: "Say Don't Go," "Welcome to New York" and "Clean" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Night 3

"Message In A Bottle" from Red (Taylor's Version) with "How You Get The Girl" and "New Romantics" from 1989

"How Did It End?" from The Tortured Poets Department

Lisbon, Portugal

Night 1

MASHUP: "Come Back... Be Here" from Red with "The Way I Loved You" and "The Other Side of the Door" from Fearless

MASHUP: "Fresh Out The Slammer" from The Tortured Poets Department and "High Infidelity" from Midnights

Night 2

MASHUP: "The Tortured Poets Department" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Now That We Don't Talk" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)

MASHUP: "You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights and "Long Live" from Speak Now

Madrid, Spain

Night 1

MASHUP: "Sparks Fly" from Speak Now and "I Can Fix Him (No Really I can)" from The Tortured Poets Department

MASHUP: "I Look In People's Windows" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Snow On The Beach" from Midnights

Night 2

MASHUP: "Our Song" from Taylor Swift and "Jump Then Fall" from Fearless

"King Of My Heart" from Reputation

Lyon, France

Night 1

MASHUP: “The Prophecy” from The Tortured Poets Department and “Long Story Short” from Evermore

MASHUP: “You’re On Your Own Kid” from Midnights and “Fifteen” from Fearless

Night 2

“Glitch” from Midnights and “Everything Has Changed” from Red

“Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus” from The Tortured Poets Department

Edinburgh, Scotland

Night 1

MASHUP: "Would've, Could've, Should've" from Midnights and "I Know Places" from 1989

MASHUP: "Tis The Damn Season" from Evermore and "Daylight" from Lover

Night 2

MASHUP: "The Bolter" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Getaway Car" from Reputation

MASHUP: "All Of The Girls You Loved Before" from Lover with "Crazier" from Hannah Montana: The Movie soundtrack

Night 3

MASHUP: "It's Nice To Have A Friend" from Lover and "Dorothea" from Evermore

MASHUP: "Haunted" from Speak Now and "Exile" from Folklore

Liverpool, England

Night 1

MASHUP: "I Can See You" and "Mine" from from Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

MASHUP: "Cornelia Street" from Lover and with "Maroon" from Midnights

Night 2

MASHUP: "This Is What You Came For" and "Gold Rush" from Evermore

MASHUP: "The Great War" from Midnights and "You're Losing Me (From the Vault)"

Night 3

MASHUP: "Carolina" from the Where the Crawdads Sing soundtrack and "No Body, No Crime" from Evermore

MASHUP: "The Manuscript" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Red" from Red

London, England

Night 1

MASHUP: “Hits Different” from Midnights AND “Death By a Thousand Cuts” from Lover

MASHUP: “The Black Dog” from The Tortured Poets Department and “Come Back Be Here” from Red and “Maroon” from Midnights

Night 2

MASHUP: thanK you aIMee” from The Tortured Poets Departmentand “Mean” from Speak Now

“Castles Crumbling (ft. Hayley Williams)” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Night 3

“Us (ft. Taylor Swift)” from Gracie Abrams’ The Story of Us

MASHUP: “Out Of The Woods,” “Is It Over Now?” and “Clean” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Dublin, Ireland

Night 1

MASHUP: "State of Grace" from Red and "You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights

MASHUP: "Sweet Nothing" from Midnights and "Hoax" from Folklore

Night 2

MASHUP: "The Albatross" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Dancing With Our Hands Tied" from Reputation

MASHUP: "This Love" from 1989 and "Ours" from Speak Now

Night 3

MASHUP: "Clara Bow" from The Tortured Poets Department and "The Lucky One" from Red

"You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Night 1

"Guilty As Sin" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Untouchable" from Fearless

"The Archer" from Lover and "Question...?" from Midnights

Night 2

"imgonnagetyouback" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Dress" from Reputation

"You Are In Love" from 1989 and "Cowboy Like Me" from Evermore

Night 3

MASHUP: "Sweeter Than Fiction" from the One Chance soundtrack and "Holy Ground" from Red

MASHUP: "Mary's Song" from Taylor Swift and "So High School" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Everything Has Changed" from Red

Zurich, Switzerland

Night 1

MASHUP: "Right Where You Left Me" from Evermore and "All You Had To Do Was Stay" from 1989

MASHUP: "Last Kiss" from Speak Now and "Sad Beautiful Tragic" from Red

Night 2

MASHUP: "Closure" from Evermore and "A Perfectly Good Heart" from Taylor Swift

MASHUP: "Robin" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Never Grow Up" from Speak Now

Milan, Italy

Night 1

MASHUP: "The 1" from Folklore and "Wonderland" from 1989

MASHUP: "I Almost Do" and "The Moment I Knew" from Red

Night 2

MASHUP: "Mr. Perfectly Fine" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and "Red" from Red

MASHUP: "Getaway Car" from Reputation and "Out Of The Woods" from 1989

Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Night 1

MASHUP: “Superstar” from Fearless and “Invisible String” from Evermore

MASHUP: “Slut!” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and “False God” from Lover

Night 2

MASHUP: "Speak Now" from Speak Now and "Hey Stephen" from Fearless

MASHUP: "This Is Me Trying" from Folkloreand "Labyrinth" from Midnights

Night 3

MASHUP: “Paper Rings” from Lover and “Stay Stay Stay” from Red

MASHUP: “It’s Time To Go” from Evermoreand “Better Man” from Red

Hamburg, Germany

Night 1

MASHUP: "Teardrops On My Guitar" from Taylor Swift and "The Last Time" from Red

MASHUP: "We Were Happy" from Fearlessand "Happiness" from Evermore

Night 2

MASHUP: "The Last Great American Dynasty" from Folklore and "Run" from Red (Taylor's Version)

MASHUP: "Nothing New" from Red (Taylor's Version)and "Dear Reader" from Midnights

Munich, Germany

Night 1

MASHUP: "Fresh Out The Slammer" from The Tortured Poets Department an "You Are In Love" from 1989

MASHUP: "Ivy" from Evermoreand "Call It What You Want" from Reputation

Night 2

MASHUP: "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and "imgonnagetyouback" from The Tortured Poets Department

MASHUP: "loml" from The Tortured Poets Departmentand "Don't You" from Fearless

Warsaw, Poland

Night 1

MASHUP: "Mirrorball" from Folklore and "Clara Bow" from The Tortured Poets Department

MASHUP: "Suburban Legends" from 1989 (Taylor's Version)and "New Year's Day" from Reputation

Night 2

MASHUP: "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)" from the The Tortured Poets Department and "I Can See You" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

MASHUP: "Red" from Redand "Maroon" from Midnights

Night 3

MASHUP: "Today Was A Fairytale" from Fearless and "I Think He Knows" from Lover

MASHUP: "The Black Dog" from The Tortured Poets Departmentand "Exile" from Folklore

London, England

Night 4

MASHUP: "Everything Has Changed" from Red with "End Game" from Reputation and Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" from his album X

MASHUP: "King of My Heart" from Reputationand "The Alchemy" from The Tortured Poets Department

Night 5

"London Boy" from Lover

MASHUP: "Dear John" from Speak Now and "Sad Beautiful Tragic" from Red

Night 6

"I Did Something Bad" from Reputation

MASHUP: "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" from The Tortured Poets Department and "Coney Island" from Evermore

Night 7

MASHUP: "Long Live" from Speak Now and "Change" from Fearless

MASHUP: "The Archer" from Lover and "You’re On Your Own Kid" from Midnights

Night 8

MASHUP: "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from Lover and "Getaway Car" from Reputation featuring Jack Antonoff

"So Long London" from The Tortured Poets Department

Miami, Florida

Night 1

MASHUP: "Tim McGraw" from Taylor Swift and "Timeless (From The Vault)" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

MASHUP: "This Is Me Trying" from Folkmore and "Daylight" from Lover

Night 2

MASHUP: "Should've Said No" from Taylor Swift and "I Did Something Bad" from Reputation

MASHUP: "loml" from The Tortured Poets Department and "White Horse" from Fearless

Night 3

MASHUP: "Out Of The Woods" and "All You Had To Do Was Stay" from 1989

MASHUP: "Mirrorball" from Folklore and "Guilty As Sin" from The Tortured Poets Department

Indianapolis, Indiana

Night 1

“The Albatross” from The Tortured Poets Department and “Holy Ground” from Red

“Cold As You” from Taylor Swift and “exile” from Folklore

Night 2

“The Prophecy” from The Tortured Poets Department and “This Love” from 1989

“Maroon” from Midnights and “cowboy like me” from Evermore

Night 3

“Cornelia Street” from Lover and “The Bolter” from The Tortured Poets Department

“Death By A Thousand Cuts” from Lover and “The Great War” from Midnights

Toronto, Canada

Night 1

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” from The Tortured Poets Department and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” from Reputation

“False God” from Lover and “tis the damn season” from Evermore

Night 2

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” featuring Zayn from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and “Mine” from Speak Now

“evermore” from Evermore and “Peter” from The Tortured Poets Department

Night 3

“Us” performed with Gracie Abrams and “Out Of The Woods” from 1989

“You’re On Your Own Kid” from Midnights and “long story short” from Evermore

Night 4

"Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" from Fearless (Taylor's Version) and "Better Than Revenge" from Speak Now

"State of Grace" from Red and "Labyrinth" from Midnights

