Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Official Trailer Disney+

Paramount/Courtesy Everett CollectionFour decades after she starred in the toe-tapping classic Footloose, Lori Singer can still remember the time she first laid eyes on Kevin Bacon.“Every moment was magic from the get-go. The second we said hello and shook hands, it was almost electric,” she tells The Daily Beast of meeting her then-24-year-old co-star on a Paramount sound stage, before the cameras started rolling. “We felt a real excitement between our characters and from that moment on, it was