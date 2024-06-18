Taylor Swift Eras tour: UK setlist and everything you need to know

Forget the Euros, Glastonbury or Wimbledon. The hottest tickets in Britain this summer are for one show only: Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, which has now finished its run in Edinburgh and Liverpool, reaches Cardiff tonight and will soon cover London in a sea of sequins, friendship bracelets and excitable Swifties.

Of course, actually getting tickets for the biggest tour in a generation – my colleague, Neil McCormick, wrote in his recent definitive review that the Eras tour is “worthy of six stars” and more akin to a religious ritual than a pop concert – is only half of the battle. You might have beaten the Ticketmaster queue and planned an outfit, but are you ready for a three-hour extravaganza packed with secret clues and rituals?

Eras tour UK dates

Swift is playing 10 more dates in the UK and Ireland: the Eras tour arrives at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium tonight, before the first three-night run of the London shows kicks off on Friday; then, the 34-year-old will be performing the following dates:

June 21-23: London, Wembley Stadium

June 28-30: Dublin, Aviva Stadium

August 15-20: London, Wembley Stadium

Here’s your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the UK leg of the Eras tour – past, present and future – from timings, support acts and the 46-strong setlist to potential secret songs and special guests.

What time do gates open?

Fans with early entry should be able to enter the Principality Stadium and Wembley from 3pm, with general ticket holders permitted from 4pm.

Swift’s main performance will begin between 7pm and 7.20pm (with the primary support act, Paramore, taking to the stage around 6pm).

Which songs are on the setlist?

In order, the full setlist is as follows:

From Lover:

Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

From Fearless:

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

From Red:

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 minute version)

From Speak Now:

Enchanted

From Reputation:

…Ready For It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

From Folklore/Evermore:

Cardigan

Betty

Champagne Problems

August

Illicit Affairs

My Tears Ricochet

Marjorie

Willow

From 1989:

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

From The Tortured Poets Department:

But Daddy I Love Him

So High School

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

From Midnights:

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

The majority of the Eras setlist hasn’t changed since Swift kicked off the tour in Arizona last March – it still opens with Lover and ends with Midnights, spanning 46 songs and 10 albums (her poor Debut still doesn’t get a look in). But the arrival of The Tortured Poets Department back in April resulted in a predictable switch-up, with certain songs taken off the setlist (The Archer, Long Live, The 1, The Last Great American Dynasty, ’Tis the Damn Season and Tolerate It) to make room for seven from the new album.

Fans disappointed at the changes can always hold out hope that one will appear as a secret song during the acoustic set – which immediately follows The Tortured Poets Department’s section.

The secret songs played so far – and what could be next

The secret song (or acoustic) section of the show is easily the most anticipated by fans. Every night is different – although Swift has abandoned her rule from the US leg that secret songs can only be played once, unless a mistake was made – with Swift having 11 albums of material to choose from.

Swift has swapped performing two full secret songs for ‘mashups’ including, usually, two or three tracks. Here is the full list of secret songs from each UK show so far, and which could be next.

Edinburgh night one:

Would’ve Could’ve, Should’ve/I Know Places & ‘Tis the Damn Season

Daylight

Edinburgh night two:

The Bolter/Getaway Car

All of the Girls You’ve Loved Before/Crazier

Edinburgh night three:

It’s Nice to Have a Friend/Dorothea

Haunted/Exile

Liverpool night one:

I Can See You/Mine

Cornelia Street/Maroon

Liverpool night two:

This Is What You Came For/Gold Rush

The Great War/You’re Losing Me

Liverpool night three:

Carolina/No Body, No Crime

The Manuscript/Red



Our predictions:

Cardiff: Swift doesn’t have any songs directly associated with the Welsh capital, but the imagery of her Speak Now album – all dragons, princesses and knights in shining armour – lends itself perfectly to the legend of St David. Could she whip out Sparks Fly, The Story of Us, or fan favourite Long Live (which she removed from the European and UK leg of the tour, after playing it in the US?).

London: Novices will immediately suggest London Boy, from Lover, as the perfect choice – and of course it is, but it’s still highly unlikely that Swift will opt to sing an ode to her ex-boyfriend (Joe Alwyn) in his home city. More likely are Come Back, Be Here (where she sings of being torn apart by distance, with her lover in the English capital while she’s in NYC), The Black Dog (inspired by the Vauxhall pub) or So Long, London (in which she acknowledges that her break-up from Alwyn means a chapter of her life, spent living and falling in love with the city, has come to a close).

Fans were left disappointed she didn’t announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) on night one at Anfield – the 100th show – but all signs now point to her doing so on the first night at Wembley. After all, she wrote the album as an ode to Joe Alwyn, her very own London Boy, and the city provided safe haven from the glare of the US paparazzi during her spat with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

How long is the concert?

Taylor Swift’s set lasts for three hours and 15 minutes: up there with career-spanning performances from Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and The Cure.

The main show begins with the appearance of a ticking clock on stage, which counts down from a total of two minutes while songs from Lady Gaga (Applause) and Lesley Gore (You Don’t Own Me) play in the background.

Once the countdown reaches zero, dancers brandishing ginormous, pastel-hued flags walk out on stage to a backing track listing her various albums (the crowd’s biggest scream being reserved for when it says “My name is Taylor, and I was born in 1989!”). Then, the fabric flags fall to the floor, lifts and reveals Swift beneath, in the centre, ready to be hoisted up on a rising stage block to sing a short version of opener Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince (from Lover) before going straight into her biggest streaming hit, Cruel Summer.

Swift takes no substantial breaks during the three-hour plus set – aside from various outfit or stage changes in between Eras – but there are fleeting moments you can rest, including after the Speak Now section (which is a mere single song, Enchanted) which has a slightly longer interval before Swift begins to perform songs from Red. Don’t forget, either, to put on the special wristband you’re handed on entry – it flashes different colours throughout the set and can often signal surprise songs or special moments.

Prepare your friendship bracelets

Whether you’re a bona fide Swiftie or the parent or guardian of one, I guarantee you will have heard of friendship bracelets. Inspired by a lyric from Midnights’ You’re On Your Own, Kid (“So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it”), Swift’s fans wear armfuls of homemade, largely plastic bracelets featuring beads that spell out song names or inside jokes.

Then, once at the show, the fans “trade” bracelets with each other to make new friends. The internet is full of tutorials on how to make them, but if your show is drawing closer and you’re yet to make any, Amazon Prime is your best bet.

What to pack?

Despite what Gen Zs on TikTok may suggest, the Eras tour is just a concert. Thus, it doesn’t necessitate buying fancy new cameras, iPhones, earplugs or battery packs – but you would be wise to pack a jumper (it gets cold – and the ones for sale on the official merchandise will set you back around £60); those friendship bracelets, as well, of course, as your ticket.

The tour is completely sold-out for all dates, but it is worth keeping an eye on your emails as Ticketmaster are reportedly sending out last-minute purchase codes ahead of each date.

What to wear?

Sequins, glitter, cowboy hats – anything goes, as long as you go for it. Find the link to our all-ages guide on what to wear to Swift’s Era’s tour below.

Learn the fan lyrics

If you’re lucky enough to have tickets to the Eras tour, learning 11 albums worth of songs – plus the Vault tracks from her ‘Taylor’s Version’ rerecords – might seem like an impossible task. Unluckily, it’s not just Swift’s 274 official singles (46 of which make up the setlist) that you need to know, because the crowd adds special lines to multiple songs.

During Delicate, from Reputation, fans yell the chant “One, two, three, let’s go b—h!” after she sings “We can’t make any promises, now can we, babe?” Chart-topping revenge anthem Bad Blood, meanwhile, taken from 2014’s 1989, sees fans screech the end of the line “You forgive / You forget / But you never let it go”. Swift’s knowing winks during the songs indicate she knows exactly what the crowd is gearing up for.

Who are the support acts?

US pop-rock band Paramore are the primary support act for all UK Eras shows, and typically begin their 45-minute set at 6pm. Extra support acts have also been announced for the first three shows at Wembley Stadium: Mette (June 21), Griff (June 22) and Benson Boone (June 23).

Standout moments so far – concert by concert

The Eras tour is a tightly-run ship revolving around immaculate choreography, a watertight setlist and a performer renowned for her professionalism, but that doesn’t mean every single night is the same. The weather can be temperamental, Swift could bring out a special guest, or you might just spot your favourite A-lister lurking within the crowd (or, more likely, the coveted VIP tent in front of the sound desk). And of course, there’s the secret song section, for which we’ve dedicated a separate section below this one.

Edinburgh: Night One

Fans present at the opening show in Edinburgh were quick to record the moment Swift had to take a break from performing Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve on acoustic guitar – as part of the secret songs set – because of a pesky hand-cramp. As Swift put it: “My hand has frozen in a weird way. This has never happened before!”

Videos of her shivering on stage suggest the reliably-volatile Scottish weather was to blame. Another highlight came courtesy of her backing dancer Kam, recently in the news for his decision to buy a kilt (after worrying it was cultural appropriation), who contributes a city-specific line to We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together – Edinburgh’s first one being “Ya wee raj”. Think of it as Taylor does Trainspotting.

'The wildest way to welcome a lass' 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



An incredible start to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour#EdinburghTSTheEraTour



Photo Credit: TAS Rights Management pic.twitter.com/mC8A6VCpr2 — Scottish Gas Murrayfield (@MurrayfieldStad) June 8, 2024

Edinburgh: Night Two

Proving that the secret song section is truly what gets the crowd (and internet) talking, Swift’s decision to perform Crazier, a track taken from 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie – that she has never played live before – had Swifties around the globe hyperventilating, not least because its inclusion suggested it will appear on the rerecording of her debut album.

Elsewhere, fans of Amazon Prime Video’s hit Outlander would have been wise to peer towards the VIP tent, where the show’s cast – including Sam Heughan – were busy dancing the night away.

Edinburgh: Night Three

Scottish singer Nina Nesbitt, who watched the third show from the VIP tent, shared a moving message on Instagram about her long-term love for Swift. The 29-year-old, who hails from West Lothian, wrote: “It was so special to hear the songs that made me want to pick up a guitar back in the place I’m from”.

Swift’s influence was also keenly felt during her surprise performance of Exile, in which the crowd – all 73,000 of them – dutifully sang Bon Iver’s parts of the song; you can see her joy in videos from the performance in which she’s grinning, in disbelief, that this many people know her music this inside-out.

Liverpool: Night One

You’ll be surprised to learn that Liverpool’s biggest Swiftie is not, in fact, a random teenage girl singing along to Fearless in her bedroom. Jurgen Klopp, the former Reds manager, who has spoken of his love for Swift’s music before, showed up on the first night at Anfield (wearing pink heart-shaped sunglasses, no less) to show his support. Elsewhere, Swift performed I Can See You, a Vault track from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), as the first secret song - fitting given it was filmed in the city last year. No appearance from Sir Paul McCartney - also an avid Swiftie - but there’s two nights left…

Klopp wearing pink Taylor Swift heart glasses, what a man 🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/9kh7YVitjx — Karen (@Karen31_x) June 13, 2024

Swift used her 100th Eras Tour show to confirm that the tour will end this year, ending speculation that more dates would be added. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it,” she told the rain-sodden crowd at Anfield. “I think that this tour has really become my entire life,” she said during her intro to All Too Wel. “It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore.

“All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mash-ups and think about what you might want to hear.”

Liverpool: Night Two

Stood just a few heads back from where Swift was seated for the surprise songs set, nothing could have prepared me for the first track: This Is What You Came For, the 2016 hit originally performed by Calvin Harris and Rihanna – that Swift wrote. It will surely be on Reputation (Taylor’s Version); Harris, Swift’s superstar DJ ex-boyfriend, clearly couldn’t be bothered to deal with the social media attention, because he deleted his account on X after this performance. I’ve seen Swift on multiple tours, in wildly different stages of her career, but seeing her on Eras – so confident and self-assured – is a privilege.

British rising star Griff, who will open for Swift on the second night at Wembley, was also present - warning that “if I don’t have a voice next week at Wembley it’s because I lost it at Eras a week early.”

Liverpool: Night Three

A highlight of the Red set is always We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, when Swift’s dancer Kem tries out his best local slang. The third night in Scouseland saw him listen to the TikTok advice and yell “Jog on lad,” much to the delight of the crowd. The Red trend continued through to the surprise songs, when Swift performed the title track from that album – an ode to love, but for one night only, Liverpool FC. Or, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs.

A special mention goes to the Swifties who dedicated a selection of friendship bracelets to victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

Bracelets laid by Taylor Swift fans on the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield today pic.twitter.com/RsDNCDTy8L — Iain Watts (@iainwattsphoto) June 15, 2024

Potential special guests

Swift has brought a number of famous guests on stage to sing with her throughout the Eras tour – typically artists with feature credits on her songs. The National’s Aaron Dessner, who produced much of her lockdown albums Folklore and Evermore, appeared in Santa Clara, California, to perform melodic break-up ballad Right Where You Left Me. The National are in Europe throughout the summer for their own gigs and festival performances – including a Sunday night headline slot on the Other Stage at Glastonbury – so he could make a surprise appearance again.

Then there’s sister-indie trio HAIM, who are personal close friends with Swift and featured on No Body, No Crime. Pictures of them out for a meal in London with Swift (and other famous faces, including Kate Moss, Lena Dunham and Andrew Scott) suggest they could make an appearance.

Other potential secret guests range from Lana Del Rey (who sang on Snow on the Beach, and is in the UK in August for Reading and Leeds festivals), Ed Sheeran (Everything Has Changed), Jack Antonoff (Getaway Car and more) and Zayn Malik (I Don’t Wanna Live Forever).

The secrets to look out for – and what they all mean

Ask any Taylor Swift fan what the secret to her colossal success is, and you might be surprised by their answer. Her emotionally vulnerable lyrics and 11 chart-topping studio albums come into play, of course, but it’s her Easter eggs – the secret clues she hides in her songs – that have established her as an unprecedented force in the music industry. And she’s done the same with the Eras concert, filling it with clues, tips and tricks hidden behind certain stages, lyrics or costumes that throw light on her life, her passions and her songs. Here we interpret it all for you.

The show opens with Lover – to mark Taylor’s creative rebirth …

Released in 2019, Swift’s seventh studio album was meant to get the full bells and whistles treatment: chart-topping singles (Me!, You Need to Calm Down, Lover and The Man) and a sold-out tour (“Lover Fest” was supposed to be a worldwide phenomenon, that included a show at London’s BST Hyde Park). Lover was also intended to mark a creative rebirth for Swift, whose popularity had waned following public spats with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (that resulted in 2017’s Reputation).

Instead, Covid arrived, the tour was cancelled, and some of the singles flopped (although the album did feature Cruel Summer, surprisingly now her biggest, most-streamed hit). Swift had multiple reasons to open the Eras tour with the Lover section, and track Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince. The album was her first record to be entirely hers – following her legal battle with former record label Big Red Machine, that has seen her rerecord much of her back catalogue – and it never got its glory days because of the pandemic, so she seems to be picking up where she left off.

Some fans have even construed the choice to be aimed at former boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she reportedly broke up with in March 2023 (the same month the Eras tour kicked off in the US), with Swift the all-American golden girl and he, the brooding British actor, the prince who wound up breaking her heart.

… Then the house burns down

For much of the Lover section, Swift performs on stage in front of a huge glass house with rooms nodding at previous music videos or Eras. As the titular track ends and she prepares to move into the Fearless era, the house bursts into fake flames and looks like it is burning down on stage. Could it symbolise the breakdown of her relationship with Alwyn, an end to her romantic side, or a potential hiatus post-Eras tour?

The Fearless dance

Nostalgia forms the heart of the Eras tour. Over two decades, Swift has released 11 studio albums packed with hits – from Love Story to We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together – and made billions of dollars from her music. The tour itself is a celebration of this (as Swift announces at the beginning: “We are about to go on a little adventure together”), as well as her old and new fans. The second part of the show is dedicated to 2008’s country gem Fearless – which won her first Grammy for Album of the Year – and features multiple nods to her younger years and earlier performances, including the jump and spin dance and heart sign she makes with her hands during the title song.

The meaningful outfits

Colours are important in Taylor Swift’s World, because each album is colour-coded (gold for Fearless, purple for Speak Now, black for Reputation, etc). Those signifiers form the heart of many fans’ chosen outfits for the tour, but also Swift’s own style choices on stage. When she announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in Los Angeles on August 9, she swapped her usual outfits for blue variants (1989’s colour) throughout the show. The show’s newest Era, dedicated to 11th album The Tortured Poets Department, sees her wear a toned-down spin on a circus ringmaster outfit for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart (a knowing nod to her 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards outfit) – a song about powering through heartbreak to dazzle fans and critics – while the logo on the t-shirt she wears during 22 (from Red) changes depending on the show.

One particular outfit to keep an eye on is the black and red, snake-emblazoned sequin catsuit she wears during the Reputation era – because it’s the only outfit that hasn’t changed since the beginning of the tour.

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart – and the Reputation glass boxes

ICDIWABH, mentioned above, is a defiant, gloriously poppy middle finger-up to anyone who thought Swift would buckle under the pressure of heartbreak and fame. “They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it ‘til you make it” and I did,” she sings. “Lights, camera, bitch smile, even when you wanna die”. The staging itself involves a motionless Swift, lying on the ground after performing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, being picked up by two grinning circus masters, who strip her dress and replace it with the ringmaster outfit. After flopping and falling around like a ragdoll, Swift suddenly jerks to life and bursts into song – a true professional, at whatever personal cost.

During the Reputation section, meanwhile, and in particular Look What You Made Me Do, Swift performs in front of a collection of glass boxes containing dancers dressed in similar costumes to ones worn throughout her career. The song itself, which was originally aimed at West and Kardashian, is Swift’s way of standing up for herself in front of an industry who expected her to be the meek, good-girl country star, instead of a powerful woman. Taken together, the imagery of both songs (ICDIWABH and LWYMMD) supports this – Swift seeing herself as someone who hasn’t been allowed to grow up, whose entire adolescence (and now, adulthood) was catered to pleasing the public.

The 22 hat

Taken from her fourth studio album, 2012’s Red, 22 marked a musical switch for Swift from country to pure pop. During her performance of the song at the Eras tour, she storms down the long stage with her crew of backing dancers to reach one lucky fan at the other end, who is handed the black (personally signed) trilby she wears during the performance (and wore in the original video).

Fans looking to secure the hat would be best to direct their attention to the Taylor Nation social media accounts – allegedly run by a combination of 13 Management, her mother Andrea and father Scott – who personally choose the recipient. One such lucky fan was the late basketball player’s Kobe Bryant’s young daughter, Bianka, who was handed the hat (and embraced) by Swift in Los Angeles.

The Folklore house

Between the pop-tastic anthems of Red and 1989, Swift brings down the tempo for the Folklore section (twinned with Evermore on the European leg). The album, which she wrote and released during the pandemic, was a critical darling; co-written with and produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner, it marked a switch from pop to a more indie, mature sound. During the set, she performs songs from Folklore and Evermore from atop a grassy woodland cabin (inspired by her 2021 Grammy performance) that is also home to the moss-covered piano where she sits and performs Champagne Problems.

So High School’s ode to Travis Kelce

When Swift began the Eras tour, she was newly single and heartbroken, tearing up on stage while performing for songs she had written in honour of former beau Joe Alwyn. Since then, she’s released The Tortured Poets Department, another break-up album widely interpreted to be about Matty Healy, the 1975 frontman who she dated afterwards.

But her current boyfriend, the NFL star Travis Kelce, has no reason to fear, because he gets his love story during So High School. Swift only sings part of the song, which is about her falling head over heels for this teenage-kind of love (and includes the line “You know how to ball / I know Aristotle”), but the accompanying dance is the clearest nod to Kelce. She and her backing dancers sit atop makeshift bleachers and “swag surf” – a waving motion typically used at US sporting events, that she was seen doing during a Kansas City Chiefs game earlier this year.

The Bejeweled TikTok dance

It’s easy to attribute the unprecedented success of the Eras tour to the rise of TikTok. The day after the tour began in Arizona in March 2023, I had seen it in its entirety – from my bedroom in London – thanks to people live-streaming from the concert, or uploading multiple videos. Since then, of course, there has been the blockbuster concert film, but the video sharing platform offered the first opportunity for international fans (or those who couldn’t afford tickets) to see the show.

TikTok even provided Swift with a free choreographer. New Jersey-based creator Mikael Arellano went viral in 2022 with his dance to Bejeweled, the ninth track from Midnights, where he shimmies and shakes his hands and body to the chorus. It racked up billions of views and sure enough, when the Eras tour opened, Swift and her dancers did the same dance. As a way of saying thank you, Arellano was even called up to accept the much-fêted 22 hat in May 2023.