Taylor Swift Excitedly Tells Fans ‘I Love It!’ While Walking into Chiefs Playoff Game

The superstar brought her parents Andrea and Scott, plus brother Austin, to support boyfriend Travis Kelce in the divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans

Taylor Swift is ready for some playoff football — and so are her fans!

The “Anti-Hero” singer shared her excitement before kickoff of the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans divisional playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 18.

“You guys are here early!” Swift, 35, told those lined up to watch her walk into the stadium, as seen in a video shared on social media.

After clapping her hands enthusiastically and smiling widely, she added: “I love it!”

Swift herself was early, and spotted arriving at the game about two hours before gametime as the Chiefs embarked on their quest for a record Super Bowl three-peat.

The superstar brought her mom Andrea, dad Scott and brother Austin to Chiefs Kingdom to support her boyfriend of a year-plus, Travis Kelce.

While the Swift family members donned the home team’s red and gold, Swift added a mega-dose of glam to the afternoon game with a head-to-toe, $22,650 Chanel look.

Andrea, Scott and Austin wore Chiefs coats for the frigid afternoon, while Swift opted for oversized black-and-white hooded outerwear — which she paired with an all-black outfit underneath.

Swift’s appearance at the game marks her first at Arrowhead Stadium since the team played there on Saturday, Dec. 21, when they also took on the Texans.

On Friday, Jan. 17, Kelce also revealed that he was looking forward to the game, in a pair of hype videos shared to Instagram.

“Playoff football is the most meaningful football that you’ll ever play in your life,” Kelce said in one of the new videos, shared by the Chiefs on Friday morning. “I cherish every single play, man, I really do. When you’re in it, you’re always trying to strive for greatness, being greater than what you are. You know, obviously there’s a historic run and something that we can achieve that no other team has ever achieved, and that fuels you.”



