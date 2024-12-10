Taylor Swift Is 'Exhausted but So Grateful' as Eras Tour Ends, Looking Forward to Holidays with Travis Kelce (Exclusive)

The pop superstar wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver on Sunday, Dec. 8, after 152 shows

With the Eras Tour now in her rearview, Taylor Swift is looking forward to some down time heading into the holidays.

A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that Swift — who's celebrating a birthday this week — is “exhausted, but obviously so, so grateful” after winding down the Eras Tour with one last stop in Vancouver on Sunday, Dec. 8.

“She had so many emotions about the last few shows in Vancouver,” the insider says.

The “I Can Do it With a Broken Heart” singer, 34, has plenty to look forward to. Fresh off spending their first Thanksgiving together, the source says Swift and Kelce — whose Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day — are "looking forward to the holidays."

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open in New York City on Sept. 8.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Swift and her family hosted Kelce’s loved ones — including his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie — in Nashville on Thanksgiving. The next day, Swift cheered on her boyfriend as the Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City.

Swift reflected on her record-shattering Eras Tour onstage in Vancouver as she played the last of her 152 shows, which began in March 2023.

“We have toured the entire world… we have had so many adventures,” she said during her opening Lover set. “It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We’ve gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour.”

Later, as she prepared to close out the show one last time with “Karma,” she told the crowd, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour.”

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson Taylor Swift performs in Vancouver on Dec. 6.

During her nearly two years on the road, Swift gave out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on her tour, including truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team, PEOPLE exclusively reported.

She also made it a point to donate to food banks in each city that she visited on tour.

The Eras Tour sold more than $2 billion in tickets, which according to The New York Times is “double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history.” The tour also inspired Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book, which sold a reported 814,000 copies in its first two days, making it the most successful publishing launch of the year.

Swift is also ending the year as the most-streamed artist for Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music users. Next year, she’ll head into the 2025 Grammy Awards with six nominations, including album of the year for The Tortured Poets Department.



