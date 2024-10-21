Taylor Swift explains why Sunday night in Miami is the 'very last' rain show

MIAMI — Taylor Swift explained on Sunday that Florida was getting the final rain show of the Eras Tour.

"So we are obviously having a very, very special, unique kind of concert tonight, and that is the kind of concert where it just rains the entire time," the singer said inside the "Folklore" cabin, her hair soaked in the rain. "That’s what we affectionately refer to as a rain show.”

As the rain came down in sporadic spurts ranging from drizzling to downpour, the fans danced for three-and-a-half hours.

“Here’s the thing," Swift said. "This night, tonight, was the very last opportunity we possibly could have on the Eras Tour to have a rain show because every stadium from here on out is indoors."

Swift will perform in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver before concluding the tour on Dec. 8.

In the Swift community, rain is a good thing

Every time there is rain, Swift calls it a lucky concert. Two notable rain shows on the Eras Tour included night three in Nashville, Tenn., on May 7, 2023, when severe weather delayed the concert's start by two hours, and night two in Foxborough, Mass., on May 20, 2023, when Swift was seen on viral videos pushing water off her piano during the surprise, acoustic set.

"So Miami, are you up for dancing in the rain with me tonight?" the singer asked Sunday night in Hard Rock Stadium before playing "Lover." Her straightened hair started to curl as the water trickled over the 61,000 attendees. "Here’s the thing, this is our last show in Miami. We truly feel just, as a concept, that we saved our best performance for last.”

Fans in the crowd repeated "best," and excitement jolted across the arena. Could she make an announcement in Florida?

Swift showed off a new shimmering blue blazer for "The Man," adding to a slew of debuted outfits. The biggest shocker of the weekend was her golden "Reputation" bodysuit.

"You are here partying this hard on a Sunday night with absolutely no regard that tomorrow is Monday," Swift smiled to the crowd during her "Red" era. Fans on livestreams relentlessly commented on her smirk. "She's up to something," one user said.

In the "Speak Now" section, the moisture was enough to warrant a Swift response.

“Oh it’s raining, wow!” she said, floating down the catwalk during the first verse of "Enchanted."

