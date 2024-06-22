Taylor Swift fan left unable to walk after drink spike during Anfield show

Taylor Swift fans have been warned to be vigilant while attending her concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium this weekend after a young fan was spiked in Liverpool.

Grace McAleavy, 18, was unable to walk after the incident at Anfield Stadium on June 14 which initially left her confused and slurring her words.

She hadn't consumed any alcohol during the show, but she appeared drunk to onlookers and needed assistance leaving the venue after the star began her 1989 era set.

Swift has brought her Eras Tour to Wembley for the weekend, playing sold out shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Doors are set to open mid afternoon.

Taylor Swift fans queue up for the show (Getty Images)

She also played in Cardiff and Edinburgh and will be in Dublin for three dates next week.

The hysteria has fully reached London with fans set to flock back in August when Swift returns for five further dates.

Amid the excitement, Ms McAleavy, of Leigh, Greater Manchester, has warned fellow fans to remain vigilant.

She told the Sun: “I was presenting as someone who had way too much to drink. I was slurring my words.

“I couldn't understand what anyone was saying, even when they were trying to ask me really simple questions.

More than 80,000 will see Swift in Wembley over three nights (Charlotte Coney/PA Wire)

“I was non-stop shaking and I was weirdly cold. They couldn't get my pulse because of how cold my hands were.

“It was mentioned that I had maybe had a bug or something but I haven't been ill since the concert.

“I felt hungover the next day and I slept for an unusually long amount of time.

"I felt out of my body and that I needed more sleep and I didn't want to do anything."

She said that the security had been lax at the doors and that none of the items in her bags were checked, which could have allowed someone to bring in a noxious liquid.

Ms McAleavy had been to the show on June 13 and said, while she enjoyed the show, there had also been minimal security.

"Then when I went the night after, when it happened, nobody glanced in my bag and I also didn't have my pockets checked either night.

"Other people who have been in touch have had the same experience."

The Met Police has issued guidance on what to do around spiking.

This includes guidance over never leaving a drink unattended, being aware of people around your drinks and seeking help if you feel unwell.

“Everyone should feel safe to enjoy themselves without worrying about being spiked,” a statement read.

“However, there are steps you can take to help reduce the risk of spiking, whilst keeping yourself and others safe.”