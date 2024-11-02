Taylor Swift Fans Applaud Jason Kelce For Slamming a Heckler's Phone Over a Homophobic Slur

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Jason Kelce is currently going viral for his apparent reaction to a homophobic slur—and many Taylor Swift fans couldn't be more proud.

On November 1, The New York Times reported that the 36-year-old former NFL player slammed a heckler's phone to the ground while attending a Penn State home game against Ohio State. In videos circulating on social media, Jason appears to gesture for the phone after hearing a football fan call his brother, Travis Kelce, an f-slur "dating Taylor Swift.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop star's highly publicized relationship has sparked increased interest in the entire Kelce family—especially Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce, who have vocally supported the couple and attended multiple Eras Tour concerts.

Jake Deyton, a popular Swiftie with over 230,000 TikTok followers, called Jason Kelce “KING” for his response to the taunt. “Me about Jason Kelce this afternoon,” Dayton captioned a video using famous audio of Oprah Winfrey praising Gayle King. “She is the mother I never had, she is the sister everybody would want," he lip-synced. "She is the friend that everybody deserves. I don’t know a better person.”

Deyton's comment section is full of even more praise for Jason Kelce. “In a world full of hate, be a Jason Kelce,” one user replied, while another wrote, “I’m so glad America is getting to know Jason better. Us greater Philly ppl have known for a while. He is that dude. 🥰”

A third user joked, “Jason said, 'You gotta calm down! you're being to loud,' referencing Taylor Swift's pro-LGBTQ track, "You Need to Calm Down." Another wrote, “In the club we all love Jason.”

Jason Kelce is receiving even more praise over on X.com:

“Jason Kelce was right,” wrote comedian Akilah Hughs. “People need to be put on notice. You cannot just endlessly harass people with your idiotic hatred and not expect a response.”

I thought we already learned that lesson from Kylie Kelce, but it looks like some folks needed a reminder.

Celebrity News

Kylie Kelce Blew Up at a Fan Who Insisted on a Selfie—and Her Reaction Is Totally Valid

Reminder: Celebrities deserve personal space too.

Originally Appeared on Glamour