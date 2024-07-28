Taylor Swift Fans Cheer on Travis Kelce During Chiefs' Training Camp: 'It Shows How Dedicated Swifties Are' (Exclusive)

The tight end was greeted by fans of both his team and his girlfriend during a training session on Sunday, July 28

Zuma;Riley Atkinson Travis Kelce; Taylor Swift fans show off their Swiftie swag at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp on July 28, 2024

Travis Kelce already has a new support system behind him ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season!

At the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp on Sunday, July 28, the 34-year-old tight end was celebrated by not just fans of his team, but also fans of his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift. As Kelce and other players took part in an autograph day at the St. Joseph, Mo., camp venue, crowds of Swifties also showed up to show their love for the athlete.

Among the Swift fans who came out to support Kelce, one group even flew in from Dallas to cheer on the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Terah Lee, a fan who makes Taylor Swift T-shirts for a living, came prepared in a "Go Taylor's boyfriend!" shirt and a pair of sunglasses made by a friend that featured "So High School" friendship bracelet charms — spelling out the Tortured Poets Department song title that fans have theorized is about the NFL star.

"I'm obsessed with football obviously, and I'm obsessed with Taylor Swift," Lee told PEOPLE. "I think it's really cool [that fans are showing up]. It's two fandoms that I don't think anyone would've ever expected to converge together."



Riley Atkinson "So High School" sunglasses, designed by Taylor Swift fan Giovanna, were among the many DIY Swiftie signs of support at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp on July 28

Another Swiftie, Rebecca Jones, showed up to camp in a Chiefs jersey reading "Traylor" on the back — a combination of the names Travis and Taylor, of course. Jones told PEOPLE the pair's relationship has been a "positive thing for everyone to look at" and said she's hoping "their love continues to blossom."

"I think it shows how dedicated Swiftie fans are," added fan Giovanna, who created her pal's custom sunglasses. "I feel like the Swifties are going to do anything to show their support, even if it's on the hot side out here."

Hannah Calhoun, 16, told PEOPLE she drove all the way to the training camp from Lexington, Ky., with her parents just to catch a glimpse of Kelce. She even came prepared with her arms full of friendship bracelets and a sign reading, “Travis I have a blank space, so come write your name.”

“I love Taylor and I think she’s a great role model and so I love that my daughter has her to look up to and so we thought, ‘Let’s do this, Let’s go out and see Travis Kelce,' " Hannah's mom Alison said.

Riley Atkinson Hannah Calhoun displays her armful of friendship bracelets at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp on July 28, 2024

Beyond the many Swifties in attendance, other longtime Chiefs fans also recognized the buzz that Swift has helped bring to the league and the franchise itself. Chiefs supporter Kelli Anderson, who told PEOPLE she's "lived here my whole life," said she's been a Kelce fan from before he started dating Swift, 34.

"I just think it’s really cool that he’s bringing so much attention to Kansas City and I just love the two of them together and enjoy watching their love story unfold," Anderson said. "It’s cool that the rest of the world is starting to appreciate the Chiefs.”

Riley Atkinson Taylor Swift fans — including Charity, Giovanna, Rebecca Jones and Terah Lee — support the Kansas City Chiefs at training camp on July 28, 2024

From July 21 through Aug. 15, Kelce and the Chiefs are practicing at Missouri Western State University in preparation for the upcoming NFL season after winning Super Bowl LVIII in February.

The Chiefs will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during a preseason kickoff game on Aug. 10 before the regular season officially begins on Sept. 5, when they will play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to training camp, Kelce enjoyed his off-season time with Swift. Notably, he's watched the singer perform her globe-spanning Eras Tour at several European stops, including Paris, Amsterdam and London, where he took the stage during one of her outfit changes.

Riley Atkinson Rebecca Jones shows off her "Traylor" jersey at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp on July 28, 2024

During her Tortured Poets Department set in London, he stepped in for a backup dancer, fulfilling his responsibilities as a boyfriend and carrying her to a red couch that was center stage while wearing a tux and a top hat.

Aside from supporting each other’s careers, the two have vacationed together in their down time — going to the Bahamas in March and embarking on a romantic getaway in Italy in May.

