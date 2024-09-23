Taylor Swift fans disappointed she skips Chiefs-Falcons game: ‘I’m shocked’

Lisa Gutierrez, Pete Grathoff
Taylor Swift fans were not paying attention to the action on the field in the first half of the Chiefs-Falcons game Sunday night. They were busy scrolling through social media looking for news of the pop singer’s whereabouts.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, never tells the public when she’s planning to attend a game. But she attended the team’s first two games of the new season, so fans expected her to pull up in Atlanta, too.

She is currently on a break from her worldwide Eras Tour, which resumes next month.

Alas, by halftime, Swift was a no-show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Was Swift’s absence bad luck for the Chiefs?

Speculation erupted online about where she was. She was seen Saturday night in New York City having dinner with her model gal pal, Gigi Hadid.

Did she get hung up in traffic?

Fans had their theories. Or at least heard that Swift was in the building even if there was no visual proof on the NBC broadcast or on social media.

Swifties shared their disappointment on social media.

“I’m shocked. I’m sure everybody else is. I thought that she’d be going to every single game that she’s not on tour,” wrote Swiftie Jessica Golich on TikTok.

“But it doesn’t seem like today that she’s going to be at the game. But we still have to support the Chiefs, even if Taylor isn’t going to the game today.”

But other Swifties who had decided not to attend the game were kinda glad they didn’t waste their money since she turned out to be a no-show.

Some Swifties were not interested in watching if their favorite singer wasn’t in attendance.

Oh, and one fan offered up this theory.

