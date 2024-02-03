Taylor Swift fans are gearing up for a new kind of Super Bowl party. Are you ready for it?

While next week will be the 58th Super Bowl, it will be the first “Swiftie Bowl,” a phrase coined by fans on social media.

To make it to the Las Vegas game to see boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce play, Swift would have to quickly leave her Tokyo Eras Tour stop.

But with or without the love-struck popstar in attendance, Swifties are planning parties for the Feb. 11 game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Posts on TikTok, Instagram and Reddit show fans’ ideas for food, decorations, outfits and drinking games.

Here are some tips to celebrate the Kelce-Swift romance:

How to throw a Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl party

What’s on the menu?

Several Reddit threads share ideas for snacks, including:

Some fans plan on serving chicken tenders with ‘seemingly ranch,’ referencing a viral moment from Swift’s first Arrowhead appearance.

Others will bake Taylor’s chai cookie recipe, which she shared on Tumblr.

Additional menu items are based on her song titles, like milk “shake it off,” pigs in a “cardigan” and “now that we don’t” guac.

What about decor?

TikTok users are sharing their Swiftie Bowl party decor, including

Invitation company Evite is also promoting its “Swiftie Bowl” invitation templates.

Tips for watching the big game

For Swifties who know more about “Reputation” than interceptions, you might want to have a different kind of game to keep engaged.

You can:

Place your own Taylor Swift prop bets, like whether she’ll make it to the game or how many times she’ll be shown during the broadcast.

If bingo is more your style, you can buy Taylor-themed Super Bowl bingo cards, which are available on Etsy.

Are you throwing a Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl party? Send your ideas and best pics to kcq@kansascity.com.