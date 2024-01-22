Taylor Swift fans love what Travis Kelce did after his touchdown: ‘That was for Taylor’

In Swiftie world, there is only one story to follow at the moment: The romance between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

So when Kelce flashed a hand heart after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Swift’s fans were convinced he meant the gesture of love for her, sitting high above the crowd in a suite with his family and her friends.

“That was for Taylor and we all know it,” one Swiftie wrote on the Kansas City Chiefs Instagram when the team posted a photo of Kelce flashing the heart.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce blew a kiss and held up a hand heart after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills Sunday. Taylor Swift fans assumed the gestures were meant for her.

Hand hearts are hardly new and they’re not hard to make: Just hold your hands together to make the shape of a heart, the Valentine kind.

But Swift has famously co-opted the gesture. She is known for flashing hearts to fans, and they flash her back. Now Kelce is using them, too, on national TV.

After his second-quarter touchdown, Kelce threw the football into the stands like a missile, blew a kiss and flashed a hand heart.

STOP THE HAND HEART TO THE SUITE I NEED TO BE SEDATED pic.twitter.com/WYZb4TePrq — Tiffani (@LavenderKelce) January 22, 2024

TRAVIS TOUCHDOWN AND HAND HEART OKAY ️ pic.twitter.com/Rb5Mk5gDg6 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 22, 2024

Though Swifties and others on social media assumed he meant the kiss and heart for Swift, maybe he was sending his love to brother Jason Kelce, who joined Swift in her suite.

Jason showed big love for his little brother, shedding his “Big Yeti” shirt — Travis’ nickname — to cheer for Travis’ touchdown.

Others on social media thought the heart and kiss were meant for Bills fans who had booed Swift as she walked into Highmark Stadium before the game.

She too blew a kiss at the booing fans.