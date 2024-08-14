Taylor Swift fans say security ‘on their mind’ ahead of star’s return to Wembley

Taylor Swift fans have said security is “on their mind”, but recent events will not put them off seeing the singer as she returns to London’s Wembley Stadium for the last leg of her UK Eras Tour.

Thursday night’s show in London will be the US singer’s first appearance back in the UK since three girls were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, while an alleged terrorist attack was foiled ahead of her shows in Vienna.

Fans of the singer told the PA news agency they hope she will dedicate one of her songs to the victims of the Southport attack, Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who died after being stabbed on July 29.

A Swiftie walks past a Taylor Swift cardboard cut-out in a cafe near Wembley Stadium (Yui Mok/PA)

Swift will be playing five final shows from Thursday, with the excitement already ramping up at Wembley, as fans flock to buy official merchandise.

Following the arrest of three teenagers, who allegedly planned to target Swift fans with knives or home-made explosives during her concert in Vienna, security in the UK has been increased for the upcoming shows.

These measures include the prohibiting of overnight camping, limits on bag size, and a ban on laptops, iPads, aerosols, umbrellas, glass or metal containers.

Additionally, ticketless supporters will be unable to congregate outside the arena on show day, thwarting a usually common practice among fans known as “tay-gating”.

When asked if security is a concern, one fan, Emily Southwell, 28, said: “It has definitely been on my mind.”

Eight-year-old Gracie Hiles and sister 12-year-old Jessica Evans pose as their mother takes their photograph at the Swiftie Steps and murals at Wembley (Yui Mok/PA)

“I have faith that it will be tight security,” added her friend Shandana Khan, 24.

Abby Timms and Lucy Jennings, both 31, formed their friendship 17 years ago due to a shared love of Swift.

They went to her Speak Now tour in 2011 ,and 13 years later they are going to see the star together again.

Ms Timms is a mother of a two young children.

She took her five-year-old daughter to one of Swift’s concerts in Liverpool, just less than a month before the recent Southport stabbings.

A floral tribute to Elsie Dot Stancombe left outside the Town Hall in Southport (Ryan Jenkinson/PA)

On the attack, Ms Timms said: “It is absolutely heart-breaking.

“That class is something that I would put my five-year-old daughter in.

“It is just horrendous.”

She said she hopes that Swift will dedicate a song to the tragic event.

In terms of concert security, she said that despite London’s “fair share of traumas”, on the whole she “feels safe” in the capital.

In a previous statement, Swift said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock.

Taylor Swift performs her first London concert at Wembley Stadium in June (Ian West/PA)

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

A JustGiving page, created to support those involved in the attack, has amassed more than £383,000 for Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

A statement from the charity said: “The speedy and compassionate response will not only provide essential aid to those affected but has also shown the power of unity and kindness in the Swiftie community.

“Your donations and comments are a beacon of hope, demonstrating that together we can make a significant difference to the lives of those in need.

“Thank you for embodying the spirit of Taylor’s music and for turning empathy into action.”