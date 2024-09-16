Taylor Swift fans think this Bengals touchdown celebration might have been why they lost

The Kansas City Chiefs needed a last-second field goal to squeak out a win against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

It was a back-and-forth affair, with multiple lead changes and two ties, and pop star Taylor Swift went through all the emotions over the course of the game.

Swift, who has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for over a year, was in attendance for the Week 2 matchup, and may have noticed something familiar in a Bengals touchdown celebration in the second quarter. Cincinnati wide receiver Andre Iosivas made an impressive catch to break a 3-3 tie.

Iosivas then did an archer pose three times, mimicking Kelce's pre-game ritual. But it is also a move that Swift has done on her Eras Tour, both as a nod to her song "The Archer" and to Kelce.

Swifties immediately pointed out that Iosivas's potential trolling of Kelce and/or Swift could lead to the same "Tayvoodoo" that took down the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens last season after those fanbases talked trash about the 14-time Grammy winner.

the bengals player doing the archer celebration doesn’t know about tayvoodoo i fear — mastermind queen ⸆⸉ 👑🍉 (@123lfgb) September 15, 2024

That bengals player just did the archer pose thingy?? OH TAYVOODOO IS ON THE WAY ✨🕯️✨🕯️✨🕯️✨🕯️✨🕯️✨🕯️✨🕯️✨🕯️ — 𝑲𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒏⸆⸉ 🖤 (@perfectlyfine89) September 15, 2024

bengals players keep doing the archer tayvoodoo will come for you — ava the tortured poet 🍂 (@ttpdcassandra) September 15, 2024

NOT THE ARCHER POSE, THEY JUST CONFIRMED BENGALS LOSS — nich (@sohighschooll) September 15, 2024

Seems karma is still the "guy on the Chiefs."

