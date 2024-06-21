Taylor Swift fans warned of Wembley rail disruption

Taylor Swift fans have been warned of rail disruption ahead of her weekend Wembley gigs.

London is among more than 50 cities on her 21-month Eras world tour and will host eight performances in June and August to nearly 700,000 people.

Chiltern Railways is making extra stops at Wembley Stadium on Friday, at the start of a three-night run, but its trains will not call there at all on Saturday and Sunday.

The company apologised for the "inconvenience" and blamed planned engineering works between Birmingham New Street and London Euston.

There are two alternative stations within walking distance of the 90,000-capacity stadium.

Wembley Park is served by London Underground’s Jubilee and Metropolitan lines and is about 0.5 miles (0.8km) from the concert venue.

Wembley Central is 1 mile (1.6km) away, about a 20-minute walk, and is on the Bakerloo underground line as well as the London Overground, which runs between Watford Junction and London Euston.

London's bus network also offers many routes into Wembley, with several stopping close to the stadium.

Meanwhile, fans travelling into London through Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire could also face problems on Sunday.

There are no East Midlands or Thameslink train services into London St Pancras on 23 June, due to engineering work.

Passengers can use replacement buses from all stations between London and Bedford, apart from Kentish Town.

There are also rail replacement buses to Hitchin, linking people to the Great Northern route into Kings Cross.

East Midlands Railway said: "If you are travelling from the north to London, you should travel on rail replacement buses from Wellingborough to Milton Keynes Central for Avanti West Coast, and London Northwestern Railway rail services into London Euston."

Chiltern Railways said Taylor Swift's concert on Friday would be catered for with "an enhanced timetable during the afternoon and evening, with additional Wembley Stadium stops in trains, and also some additional trains".

It added it was not possible to call at Wembley Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience," it said.

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Related internet links