Taylor Swift files trademark for Female Rage: The Musical

The Shake It Off singer's company, TAS Rights Management, recently filed paperwork to trademark the phrase. According to the filing, Taylor wants to use the trademark for purposes such as downloadable electronic sheet music, musical sound recordings, audio recordings featuring music and musical entertainment, digital publications, books, and merchandise. The 34-year-old debuted the phrase in an Instagram post on Sunday when she described the new section of The Eras Tour that revolves around new songs from her album The Tortured Poets Department.