Taylor Swift filmed the best TikTok with a patient at Kansas City hospital visit
Thursday, Taylor Swift visited Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, spending time with patients, their families and doctors. The 14-time Grammy winner -- who just concluded her 149 show, 20+ month Eras Tour on Sunday in Vancouver -- took pictures and selfies with fans, signed copies of her new Eras Tour book and more.
One of the patients Swift visited got super creative, having the The Tortured Poets Department singer hop in a TikTok with her. In the video, posted to the TikTok account @msnaya11, Swift hides behind a curtain before popping out to dance and lip sync along to her song "Bad Blood."
It's perfection.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Taylor Swift filmed the best TikTok with a patient at Kansas City hospital visit