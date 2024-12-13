Taylor Swift filmed the best TikTok with a patient at Kansas City hospital visit

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: (Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023.) Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) ORG XMIT: 775953479 ORIG FILE ID: 1474269174

Thursday, Taylor Swift visited Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, spending time with patients, their families and doctors. The 14-time Grammy winner -- who just concluded her 149 show, 20+ month Eras Tour on Sunday in Vancouver -- took pictures and selfies with fans, signed copies of her new Eras Tour book and more.

One of the patients Swift visited got super creative, having the The Tortured Poets Department singer hop in a TikTok with her. In the video, posted to the TikTok account @msnaya11, Swift hides behind a curtain before popping out to dance and lip sync along to her song "Bad Blood."

It's perfection.

