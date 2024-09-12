Taylor Swift Follows Up Kamala Harris Endorsement With Plea To Fans At VMAs

Taylor Swift chose her words carefully while talking about 2024 election at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday night.

Though the superstar caused a stir with her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week, Swift stopped short of directly weighing in on politics during the music-packed show at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

As the “Fortnight” singer thanked her followers for voting for her to win the much-coveted Video of the Year honor, she reminded people about another important contest on the horizon.

“The fact this is a fan-voted award and you voted for this, I appreciate it so much,” she told the cheering audience. “And if you are over 18, please register to vote for something else that’s very important coming up: the 2024 presidential election.”

Swift left the stage without outright suggesting which candidate to support.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday. While accepting the Video of the Year award, she urged people to get out and vote in November. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

But on Tuesday night, the star dropped a bombshell endorsement of Harris mere minutes after the VP’s debate against former President Donald Trump wrapped.

In the “Karma” singer’s announcement, she praised Harris as someone who “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

The Instagram post was signed “Childless Cat Lady,” a cutting nod to Trump running mate JD Vance and his widely mocked comments about “miserable” left-leaning women without children.

It seems Swift’s political statement may already be making a huge impact on the race.

A custom link the pop star shared to Instagram that redirected to Vote.gov had been clicked upwards of 337,000 times as of Wednesday, according to the General Services Administration, the agency that oversees the website.

