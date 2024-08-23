Taylor Swift Gifted Unique Guitar in Honor of Her Record-Breaking 8 Wembley Stadium Shows

"We couldn’t let Taylor leave London without saying a massive thank you," a Wembley spokesperson said of the special gift

Wembley Stadium/X; Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift is gifted a personalized guitar by Wembley Stadium after record-breaking Eras Tour London shows

Taylor Swift is getting gifts!

On Friday, Aug. 23, Wembley Stadium in London delivered a special gift to Swift to celebrate her record-breaking 8 Eras Tour shows at the venue.

"So long, Taylor. It was enchanting 💖," the venue wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside a photo of the blue and black guitar, which had been placed in front of the stadium's famous archway and steps.



"So Long, Taylor," a message on the guitar read in a nod to her 2024 Tortured Poets Department track "So Long, London."

In recognition of becoming the first solo artist to play Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour, we gifted Taylor Swift her own personalised Wembley Guitar.



Further text on the opposite side read, "It's been a Wembley Love Story," referencing her 2008 track.

Swift performed three shows on June 21, 22 and 23 at Wembley before returning for a further five shows on Aug. 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20.

"The special gift was presented to the singer’s team ahead of her final show on Tuesday, along with a note from the stadium team and personalized plectrums. It has since shipped to Nashville in America, as Swift makes her return home," the stadium wrote in a message on its website.

“We were absolutely delighted to host eight of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium," a stadium spokesperson said, per the release.

Kate Green/Getty Taylor Swift performs at London's Wembley Stadium on Aug. 15, 2024

“The Eras Tour is epic and set to be one of the all-time biggest shows. Choosing to perform more concerts at Wembley Stadium than any other venue demonstrates how iconic Wembley is," they added. “Everyone who witnessed those shows saw something special, and something that will live long in the memory. Taylor’s energy and positivity were infectious."

“Her fans brought a wave of color and generosity never quite seen before. The entire Wembley team from security through to hospitality enjoyed looking after them," the spokesperson concluded. “We couldn’t let Taylor leave London without saying a massive thank you to her, and marking what is an incredible achievement for a solo artist.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs at London's Wembley Stadium on Aug. 15, 2024

PEOPLE previously reported that Swift had overtaken the number of nights Michael Jackson played at the same venue during his Bad tour in 1988.

"You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour," Swift said during her final London show, per BBC News. "We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it."

Swift had some surprises up her sleeve for her final show at the stadium, as she was joined onstage by Bleachers’ lead vocalist Jack Antonoff, 40, to perform “Death by a Thousand Cuts” from her album Lover and “Getaway Car" from Reputation.

British singer Florence Welch, 37, also joined Swift to sing their collaboration “Florida!!!” for the first time.

