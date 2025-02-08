Taylor Swift Goes Gothic Glam and Brittany Mahomes Wears Chiefs Red as They Double Date With Their NFL Men

The couples’ date night on Feb. 7 comes ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are taking fashion inspiration from the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl!

The pair were photographed dressed to the nines — and in theme with the big event — while on a double date night at Lilette restaurant in New Orleans with their respective partners, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 35, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 29.

The “So High School” singer, 35, channeled New Orleans gothic glam in a black lace minidress which featured a see-through lace detailing on her arms and collar bone. She accessorized the look with matching black gothic boot-heels and wore her signature red lip with her hair styled in simple waves over her shoulders.

As for her NFL star beau, he opted for a more casual look with a full gray tracksuit. He was photographed holding Swift's hand when they stepped out of the restaurant, having teamed his tracksuit with a plain white tee and gray sneakers.

TheImageDirect.com Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, pictured, exiting Lilette restaurant in New Orleans.

Instead of evoking the New Orleans spirit, Brittany, 29 — who recently gave birth to her third child with Patrick Mahomes — opted to make a subtle nod to her husband’s team, the Chiefs, with her choice of outfit. She wore a large red coat over a black shirt, paired with a matching red purse and boots.

Mahomes was photographed exiting the restaurant alongside her in a navy button up jacket with matching pants and a white tee. He accessorized the look with white sneakers and a matching white baseball cap turned backwards.

The couples’ date night comes just days before the 2025 Super Bowl, where Mahomes, Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome.

TheImageDirect.com Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes, pictured, exiting Lilette restaurant in New Orleans.

Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are also in New Orleans to show their support. Though, their three little girls — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 23 months — will be at home. (The brothers previously went head-to-head in 2023 when the Eagles and Chiefs last met at the Super Bowl.)

Meanwhile, Brittany’s children, her daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and her son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2, are soaking up some fun in New Orleans ahead of the big game. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared photos of her and her kids exploring the aquarium.

Speaking to media, including PEOPLE, during Super Bowl week press conferences on Feb. 4, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback confirmed that the couple’s newest family member, Golden Raye Mahomes who was born on Jan. 12, would be attending the big game in the Big Easy. He said, "It’s always motivating whenever you have another baby.”

As for Swift and Kelce, the Grammy winner will be continuing her tradition of supporting the NFL player at the game — likely in a game-ready style.

When asked by a reporter during a press conference if he and the pop star ever thought about planning their outfits together, Kelce admitted that they don't "necessarily coordinate." However, on Swift's game-day looks, he said, “Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest.”

