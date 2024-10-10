Taylor Swift 'had some fun' supporting Travis Kelce on set of his new game show

Taylor Swift 'had some fun' supporting Travis Kelce on the set of 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'.

The 34-year-old sports star has landed his first role as a television host for the Amazon Prime game show - which is a spin-off of 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?' - and he revealed that his partner and music icon visited him on the set to show her support for his latest venture.

Travis told Extra: “I had a bunch of friends and family show up and support me… Taylor even made a little appearance and had some fun offset supporting me.”

The Kansas City Chiefs player filmed 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' during the NFL offseason and explained he didn't have a lot of time to get to know the people on set in between filming.

He explained: “They out me to work every single day and we were just knocking out shows back to back to back. It wasn’t a lot of time that I could spend with the people that came in there, but I do appreciate it."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Taylor Swift has been encouraging Travis Kelce to try new foods.

Travis has previously admitted to being a picky eater but his older brother Jason Kelce - who is a former NFL player - is delighted to see him sampling a wider variety of cuisines under the influence of his pop star girlfriend.

Asked by Jason if he likes curry on their 'New Heights' podcast, Travis replied: “You know I’m starting to open up to the Indian cuisine."

Jason, 36, replied: “I know, my girl Tay is getting you opened up."

His brother agreed: “She is.”

Jason then said: “She’s introducing new foods to you. It’s been one of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about.”