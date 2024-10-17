Taylor Swift Helps Make ‘Memories of a Lifetime’ for Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs Alum Gehrig Dieter

Swift met Dieter's daughter Gigi at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 15

Gehrig Dieter/Instagram Taylor Swift pictured alongside Gehrig Dieter and daughter Gigi

Taylor Swift is helping to make dreams come true!

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Kansas City Chiefs alum Gehrig Dieter, 31, shared a carousel post of photos with his daughter Gigi as they visited Yankee Stadium.

The fun father-daughter day out not only saw the New York Yankees win 5-2 against the Cleveland Guardians, but also led to the little girl taking photos with Swift, 34, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, 35.

“Yanks win. Memories of a lifetime with Gigi ❤️,” Dieter’s caption read alongside photos of, Gigi, 3, posed with her father in front of the Yankees Stadium before taking snaps in their suite, which included a picture of her using a popcorn box as a hat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gehrig Dieter/Instagram Travis Kelce and Gehrig Dieter's daughter Gigi

Related: Travis Kelce Says Criticism Is Going to 'Rain Down' on Him and Taylor Swift When the Chiefs Lose a Game

The former football wide receiver's daughter was also snapped wearing a large Yankees puffer jacket before being joined by Swift in the suite.

Gigi looked at the “Wildest Dreams” singer in the photo while sitting in her father’s arms, while Swift smiled with her mouth open and placed her arm on Dieter’s shoulder.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Related: Travis Kelce Says New York Baseball Date with Taylor Swift ‘Was Awesome’ Despite His Team's Loss

Swift wore a black baseball cap and large blazer as she stood beside the father and daughter duo, who were dressed in matching New York Yankees jerseys.

The following slide then captured Gigi sitting on Kelce’s lap as they held up their index fingers.

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end pointed his finger up while flashing a large grin, Gigi stared straight-faced into the camera and aimed her finger directly into the lens.

Dieter closed the post by sharing an image of Gigi snuggled up on a large leather couch under a cozy blanket.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.