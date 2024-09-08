Taylor Swift is in her ‘tennis era’ with Travis Kelce at her side as they attend the US Open men’s final

Fans are gushing over Taylor Swift’s “tennis era,” as she and her boyfriend Travis Kelce attended the Men’s Singles Final match at the US Open.

The singer and the NFL star walked hand-in-hand into the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8. They entered the venue in style, with Swift wearing a red and white checkerboard dress, brown wedge heels, and sunglasses. She completed her look with a black purse, gold necklace and earrings, and her signature red lipstick.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs star wore a white cardigan with red and green stripes and matching shorts. He paired the outfit with a white polo shirt and a tan Gucci bucket hat, which also had green and red stripes.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, US Open Tennis’s official account shared the video of the couple at the event in Queens, New York. “In a tennis era,” the caption of the video reads, along with a red heart eyes emoji.

Fans also took to X to express their excitement over Swift and Kelce’s date to the US Open to see tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz compete in the men’s final.

Swift was wearing a red and white checkerboard dress, while her boyfriend was sporting a tan Gucci bucket hat (Getty Images)

“Taylor has been killing it with the outfits lately. I like this new style,” one wrote.

“Power couple,” another added, while a third wrote: “This is amazing.”

A fourth fan reacted: “Taylor’s been looking really good…She and Travis are cute.”

During the men’s final, the couple also sat next to Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes, and the NFL quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Kelce and Swift’s appearance at the US Open comes after a busy weekend in New York City, as the pair attended model Karen Elson’s wedding to Lee Foster on Saturday, according to Vogue. For the occasion, the “Anti-Hero” singer wore a cream-colored dress, which featured cutout details on the side, a lace-up corset, and a floral design on the skirt. Meanwhile, her boyfriend wore a black button-down shirt and matching pants.

On Friday, the couple – who’ve been dating since last year – had a date at a pizza restaurant, Lucali, located in Brooklyn, New York. For that night out, the Grammy-winner stunned in an all-black outfit, including a sheer top – with a bandeau underneath – shorts, and a blazer. Meanwhile, the New Heights podcast host wore a nude sweater vest, black and gray striped pants, and black sneakers.

Kelce, Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Patrick Mahomes at the US Open on September 8 (Getty Images)

One day before the dinner date, Swift supported Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium, as the Chiefs had their first game of the NFL season. During the occasion – which saw the Kansas City-based team beat the Baltimore Ravens – the “Fortnight” singer chatted with her boyfriend’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Swift and Kelce’s busy weekend comes after the athlete dispelled breakup rumors. On September 3, an alleged breakup contract – which appeared to have the logo for Kelce’s PR team, Full Scope Public Relations – went viral, with the paperwork alleging that Kelce and Swift planned to announce their split on September 28. The document also claimed that the statement was being released three days “post-breakup” to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle down and ensure clarity.

However, Full Scope PR later revealed that this contract was fake while clarifying that the couple had no plans to announce their breakup.

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” a representative for Full Scope PR said in a statement to The Independent. “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”