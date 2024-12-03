The Taylor Swift-inspired Christmas House is back, and it's better than last year

What if I told you the family who went viral in 2023 for their Taylor Swift themed Christmas house is back? And they have outdone themselves.

Amy and Brian Scott have been scheming like criminals for four fortnights to set up their Swiftmas house in Naperville, Illinois. In October, the couple went on a date night to a nearby restaurant and jotted down notes to incorporate three of Swift's eras — "Reputation," "Folklore" and "The Tortured Poets Department" — into their lights display. Among the ideas were a quaint "Folklore" cottage, an oversized "Tortured Poets" typewriter, a "Look What You Made Me Do" vitrine and a tuxedo-clad Travis Kelce.

"We started with writing a mission statement together," Amy says pointing to the 20-foot mesh banners displaying the singer-songwriter smiling and holding her hands in a signature heart pose. Above Swift's hands is the phrase, "Spread love and joy this holiday season."

"We took notes as we ate dinner and our brains were overflowing with ideas," she adds.

The ideas fell into Swift's sixth, eighth and 11th eras. In the "Folklore" section, a moss-adorned cottage replicates the set piece on the singer's Eras Tour. The wood came from a neighbor's bed frame left on the side of the road. A chandelier donated by another neighbor hangs inside to light up a stool and cardigan. At the foot of the cottage are mushrooms and disco balls. Brian owns a printing business so he designs a lot of the quotes and placards scattered throughout. In the "Folklore" area is a sign shaped like a seven (one of the album's tracks) that reads, "Love you to the moon and to Saturn," and another that makes an "Invisible String" lyric present-tense: "One single thread of gold ties me to you."

In the "Tortured Poets" section is a six-foot cardboard cutout of Swift in her signature Vivienne Westwood white dress with Louboutin heels. Along the bottom, the Scotts glued red glitter. A typewriter, similar to one in the singer's "Fortnight" video" stands main stage. Each key is made of pickle jar lids. The message in serif script reads, "May you have a holiday season filled with joy, peace, and love."

"When she released 'Tortured Poets,' I think it was such an album to show the world that she's human and she has real emotions and that it's OK to not be OK," Amy says. "And what a strong message that is to anyone having a struggle in their life."

On the far left is the "Reputation" era with a glass case highlighting a silhouette of Swift in her shiny red-and-black concert catsuit and a red rotary phone. A cardboard sign of a Jaguar E-Type has an Illinois license plate that reads "GETAWAY," a nod to the album's Track 9. A pair of shimmery red lips is next to the words "You're So Gorgeous" on another sign.

Icicle and snowflake lights dazzle across the rooftop where visitors will see a cutout of Travis Kelce holding a light-up "Taylor's Version" sign. He's dressed in the three-piece outfit he wore on June 23 in Wembley Stadium.

One of the Scotts' daughters, Emily, dreams of Swift seeing the photos or videos of the enchanting setup. "I would hope that she would be in awe and love that we're doing this," she says.

Going viral in 2023

Last year, the Naperville house highlighted four of the singer's other eras: "Red," "Speak Now," "1989" and "Evermore." The festive display spread like a diesel-desire burning fire across social media with fans flocking to the suburban house in the bedazzled droves. Even Google Maps changed the family's address to the "Swiftmas House."

"We didn't know the whole world was gonna see it," Brian says joking that they would have put more time and effort into the already impressive display. "People would come and stay for hours and sing songs. There was a lot of camaraderie and the passing of friendship bracelets. That's really what we want."

The front yard is riddled with QR codes taking visitors to a fundraiser for Little Friends, an organization that provides services for loved ones with autism or developmental disabilities.

The display will be up through the end of the year. When asked if they're going to continue the Swift-inspired tradition, the family says probably not.

"I think this might be it," says daughter Becca Scott.

