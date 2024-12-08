Taylor Swift invites Gracie Abrams to sing 'one last time' with her during acoustic set

Taylor Swift invited her opening act and close friend Gracie Abrams to join her on stage for her second to last acoustic set of the record-breaking tour.

Following her "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" performance, the eras entertainer twirled in her purple-blue dress and strutted up to the microphone.

"Vancouver, welcome to the acoustic set," Swift said thrusting her hands into the air as shouts and cheers from the audience echoed through the BC Place Stadium on night two of the tour in Vancouver, Canada. She explained how every surprise set has a unique selection of songs on the guitar and on the piano, before adding that she sometimes brings up a special guest.

"You guys met my friend Gracie earlier right," Swift teased about Abrams who has opened for her on and off through the tour. "She's also my friend and when I set out on the Eras Tour, I kind of made this invisible decision that I was going to invite artists out on this tour that felt like family."

Gracie Abrams says Eras Tour is: 'privilege of my lifetime to be in Taylor's orbit'

Swift encouraged the 25-year-old starlet in a shimmery black dress to join her for a combined mashup of two of their songs. They blended Abrams' "I Love You, I'm Sorry" and Swift's "Last Kiss." This is the fourth time Abrams has joined Swift on stage during the acoustic section:

Cincinnati, July 1: "I Miss You, I’m Sorry"

London, June 23: "Us."

Toronto, Nov. 16: "Us." mashed with Swift's "Out of the Woods"

Vancouver, Dec. 7: "I Love You, I'm Sorry"

Abrams bowed down to Swift at the end before giving her two big hugs and returning to the center diamond to disappear into the stage. As the wristbands in the audience glowed brilliant purple, Swift sat down at the piano to play a mashup of "The Tortured Poets Department" and "Maroon" from "Midnights."

"Okay I want to do this one more time on this tour, one last time we get to sing together," Swift said before the bridge of "Maroon." The 60,000 fans chimed in to sing along with her.

What will happen on the final night? If Abrams isn't singing with Swift, will there be another special guest? The conclusion to the Eras Tour will take place Sunday at 6:45 p.m. PT / 9:45 p.m. ET.

