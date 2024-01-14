Taylor Swift joined Chiefs fans in doing the ‘Swag Surfin’ celebration Saturday

Taylor Swift sang and danced through two epic shows at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium last summer, and she busted loose again Saturday night.

But this time Swift was in the crowd.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, joined others in an Arrowhead Stadium suite (including Donna Kelce and Brittany Mahomes) in the Swag Surfin’ celebration late in the 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in an AFC Wild Card game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift swag surfing at the Chiefs game tonight.



donna kelce and taylor swift swag surfing was not on my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/57QR7sGlzA — jules (@ohheyitsjaye) January 14, 2024

TAYLOR SWAG SURFIN WITH EVERYONE IN ARROWHEAD LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/86utCI8PQt — (@MindofRollins) January 14, 2024

That song is an anthem for the Chiefs.

During a win over the Bengals earlier this month, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay asked a cameraman to get word to the public-address people to play “Swag Swayin’” by F.L.Y., and a dance party broke out on the sideline.

On his “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce talked about why “Swag Surfin’” is popular with the Chiefs players.

“It’s a classic man,” Kelce said. “Since I really want to say since I’ve been here it’s been a huge fourth quarter, big-time moment, big-time like drive in the game for our defense, they play a highlight video that has ‘Swag surf’ on it as a song and it gets everybody hyped.”

I think we can safely say Taylor Swift loves that song, too.