Taylor Swift Jokes About Her Piano Malfunction at Milan Eras Tour Night 2: 'We Have Finally Broken This Thing'

The instrument glitched while Swift performed 'Getaway Car' during the secret songs segment of the July 14 show

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs in Milan on July 13, 2024

Taylor Swift thinks there's been a glitch!

During her second Eras Tour show in Milan, Swift, 34, treated fans to two surprise mashups during the secret song segment of the concert. The mishap happened after she performed a guitar mashup of Fearless (Taylor's Version) vault track "Mr. Perfectly Fine" and "Red" from Red (TV).



Things took a turn for the unexpected when she moved to the piano. The 14-time Grammy winner began a mashup of Reputation's "Getaway Car" and "Out of the Woods" but could barely get past the opening lines when her piano, painted with colorful flowers, malfunctioned.

"We have finally broken this thing," Swift told the crowd as she peaked beneath the piano's lid, as seen in a fan video shared on TikTok. A crew member can also be seen trying to fix the instrument.

Another fan's video on X (formerly Twitter) shows the triumphant moment after the piano was fixed. Swift closed the lid and said, "Oh, I did it!"

Noam Galai/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour

Swift has played "Getaway Car" three other times on the Eras Tour. Most memorably, she performed it with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff in East Rutherford, N.J.

Before her Milan tour stop, Swift performed two shows in Switzerland, her first time in the "stunningly beautiful" country, as she called it on Instagram.



She also treated the crowd to her favorite songs to celebrate the 113th concert on the Eras Tour during the secret songs segment.

She kicked off the set with evermore track “Right Where You Left Me” and the 1989 song “All You Had To Do Was Stay.” She then pivoted to Speak Now songs “Last Kiss” and “Sad Beautiful Tragic” as a nod to the one-year anniversary since releasing Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Following Switzerland, Swift reflected: "Pretty wild to think we only have 7 cities left on the European leg of the tour," on Instagram on July 11.

She then said she's "been looking forward to playing" in Milan for so long.

Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour

Since kicking off the European leg of her tour in France this May, Swift has released a new album, revamped her setlist to include The Tortured Poets Department tracks and went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, with a royal selfie.



Meanwhile, Kelce, 34, even made his Eras Tour stage debut. During the June 23 performance at Wembley Stadium in London, the NFL star helped Swift during the costume change skit before "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

Kelce has been a mainstay at her shows, attending all three of her London concerts, along with Kansas City, Argentina, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland and Amsterdam. Countless celebrities have made it to the shows as well, joining Kelce in the crowd.

After Milan, up next on Swift's record-breaking tour are Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg and Munich in Germany, plus Warsaw in Poland, Vienna's Austria and then London once more for five more Wembley Stadium shows.

The Eras Tour will come to an end this December.

