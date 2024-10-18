Taylor Swift Jokes She's 'Back in the Office' as Cat Olivia Makes Rare Appearance Ahead of Eras Tour in Miami

After a year-long stint across Europe, Asia and Australia, Swift is back in the States to close out her record-breaking tour

Taylor Swift/Instagram Taylor Swift and Olivia in Miami

Taylor Swift's office hours are officially open — but you may need to pencil in some time with her cat, Olivia.

On Friday, Oct. 18, Swift posted a video to Instagram of her walking the empty floor of the soon-to-be-packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida with a special guest: Olivia Benson, one of her three cats.

"Back in the office" Swift writes in the Instagram caption. The video is paired with GloRilla and Sexyy Red's latest collaboration, "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME." (Sexyy Red quickly responded to the use of her song, reposting the video on her own X (formerly known as Twitter) account with the caption "Okayyyy @taylorswift13 😍😍💋💋"

For the past year, Swift has kept a busy schedule performing across Europe, Asia and Australia. After a five-night run at London's Wembley Stadium, Swift headed back home for some R&R, including quality time with her beau Travis Kelce. Now, she's back in the U.S. to finish off her historic Eras Tour run.



While Swift hasn't been on the stage in a few months, she's certainly been very busy. During the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week, the "Down Bad" singer, 34, and Kelce, 35, spent last weekend in New York City and enjoyed a cozy date at Yankee Stadium for a playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The couple also enjoyed dinner in the city and linked up with Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. Kelce joked in a Kansas City Chiefs TikTok that he "didn't do nothing" during his downtime, but he made sure to give a recap on the Wednesday, Oct. 16 episode of New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce.

"It was mixed feelings because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody. All our friends [came]," Kelce said, although he was a bit bummed the Guardians didn't win.

"It was fun, even though the [Guardians] couldn't pull it off, it was still an exciting, exciting game. And it was cool to see Yankee Stadium because I've always wanted to see that thing in person in a playoff game, in a hostile environment, and it didn't disappoint, man. The Yankees, the fans, the players, everybody involved, man."

The Chiefs' next game is Sunday, Oct. 20 against the San Francisco 49ers, so there's a chance Kelce could swap places on the sidelines and cheer her on as she returns for the final Eras tour leg.

Swift will finish out with dates in Miami, New Orleans, Louisiana and Indianapolis, Indiana before making her way up to Canada for a string of dates in Toronto, ending the tour on Dec. 8 in Vancouver.



