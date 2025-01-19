Taylor Swift Joyfully Hugs Caitlin Clark After Travis Kelce Scores Huge Touchdown in Chiefs Playoff Game

The Swiftie and the superstar sat side-by-side at the divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 18

Caitlin Clark is dishing up assists in the off-season!

The reigning WNBA rookie of the year helped Taylor Swift cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans playoff game.

The basketball phenom, 22, teamed up with the music superstar, 35, for a hug after Kelce caught a huge touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Chiefs up 20-12.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dramatically falling to the ground on third down as he threw the ball to an upright Kelce in the end zone for the tally.

The critical play had Swift excitedly jumping up and down in Kelce's suite, before she spotted Clark walking back to her seat with food and pulled her into a hug. The "So High School" singer also reached out to Kelce's dad, Ed, as they celebrated.

MAHOMES THROWS THE TD TO KELCE WHILE FALLING TO THE GROUND 😳



UNREAL 🍿#HOUvsKC | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/aEBBmgiKhB — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2025

Earlier in the game, the two celebrated Kelce's other big play, a 49-yard reception that marked the longest postseason reception of his career.

That play was the tight end’s first for catch over 20 yards this season — and led to a Chiefs touchdown.

Getty (L-R) Caitlin Clark, Scott Swift and Taylor Swift

Before Kelce's big TD, in the third quarter of the game, after a pivotal missed point-after attempt by the Texans had the Chiefs clinging to a 13-12 lead, the self-professed Swiftie and the singer were seen on the broadcast sitting side-by-side and looked to be discussing the close game.

The iconic pairing has been many weeks in the making.

After Clark was named Time’s “Athlete of the Year” last month, she talked about her longtime Swift fandom, and her interactions with Kelce during a pair of recent Eras Tour concerts.

The Indiana Fever star attended “back-to-back” Eras Tour performances during Swift’s Nov. 1-3 run at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and even met with the Chiefs tight end and his mom Donna Kelce during one of the shows.

The “Shake It Off” singer ended up sending the athlete multiple bags of Eras Tour merchandise, according to Time, which also reported that the merch came with a note saying Swift has been inspired to watch Clark’s rise in recent years.

Swift invited the Fever guard to attend an upcoming Kansas City Chiefs game with her, and wrote in her note that “Trav and I” are hoping to attend an Indiana Fever game to watch her play, as well.



