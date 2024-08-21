Taylor Swift Just Cleared Up Some Of Your Biggest Eras Tour Mysteries In Her New Music Video

Taylor Swift rehearsing for the Eras Tour in her new I Can Do It With A Broken Heart music video Vevo

Taylor Swift is taking fans behind the scenes of her ongoing Eras Tour in her latest music video.

After Tuesday night’s live show, which marked the end of the world jaunt’s European leg, the 14-time Grammy winner unveiled the music video for her song I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

Suffice to say, Taylor has been a little too busy lately to shoot a proper video, so the clip is made up of backstage clips from the Eras Tour, including rehearsals for the Tortured Poets Department section of the show, which was added midway through its run.

And in the process, the I Knew You Were Trouble singer has lifted the lid on a few Eras Tour secrets.

Taylor Swift in the "cleaning cart" that takes her to the stage every night on the Eras Tour Vevo

Early on in the clip, fans see how Taylor makes it into the stage without fans spotting her, by slipping into a decked-out cleaning trolley.

It’s also revealed how she pulls off that nightly dive underneath the stage, with the aid of some very cosy-looking inflatables.

The clip also shows how Taylor makes it from one end of the stage to the other with a moment’s notice, thanks to a wheeled dolly underneath her stage that drags her from place to place.

Check out the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart music video below:

Taylor’s new music video wasn’t the only surprise she had for fans on Tuesday night.

She also brought out not one but two star guests during her final Wembley Stadium show, and gave two Tortured Poets Department songs their Eras Tour debut.

READ MORE: