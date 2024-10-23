Taylor Swift Just Responded to the Fan Reaction to Her New Eras Tour Looks — and Included an Emoji

"It’s always nice when the crowd notices that," teased Swift

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs in Miami on Oct. 18

Taylor Swift has seen the fan reaction to her new Eras Tour looks — which have been at the center of speculation about a possible Reputation (Taylor’s Version) album for months.

Following three shows in Miami on Oct. 18, 19 and 20, Swift, 34, shared a new Instagram post featuring thirteen photos of her tour outfits — including her new gold snake catsuit as the front image. In the caption, she showed her appreciation for her fans' attention to detail.

“I got some new outfits, and it’s always nice when the crowd notices that,” she wrote in the caption, adding a grinning emoji.

The “Reputation” singer’s Eras Tour ensembles have been an integral part of the tour itself, bringing excitement and intrigue with each new look. And throughout the tour, many of the classic looks have undergone a few key changes.

After a two-month hiatus from tour, during her Reputation set, Swift revealed the new one-long-legged black catsuit from Roberto Cavalli, decorated by an array of entwining, sparkly gold snakes. On the back, the snakes twisted into the shape of a number two.

Swift’s original catsuit for that set, which was also black with one long leg and one mesh sleeve, boasted red snakes — and didn’t have the all-important number two.

The singer has been known to drop big news following a costume change, and also announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during the tour after tweaking a look.

Taylor’s Version albums have been a way for Swift to reclaim her music after Scooter Braun acquired the rights to her albums in 2019, against Swift’s wishes. There’s two more albums left for her to re-record — Taylor Swift, her debut album, and Reputation.

Many have felt she's been hitting at Reputation (Taylor's Version) dropping next through her offstage looks, too. During an October date night with Travis Kelce in New York City, Swift wore a Roberto Cavalli monogram shoulder bag that featured a gold "R" and "C" entwined with snakes.

In Miami, Swift also debuted another new dress — a glittery indigo gown with a V-neckline and a floor-length, full skirt.

TAS2024/Getty Taylor Swift in Miami on Oct. 19

"You are the most rewarding group of people to show a new outfit to because this is a brand new dress I've never worn it before, and I just feel like you’ve noticed,” she said before the performance over the weekend. When the audience exploded in cheers, she added, “That’s really fun, that makes me happy.”

With the recent Miami shows, Swift has entered the final leg of the Eras Tour. She will perform next in New Orleans and Indianapolis before rounding out the 20-month tour in Toronto and Vancouver.



