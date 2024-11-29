Taylor Swift Just Tucked Her Skinny Jeans Into Her Ankle Booties Like It's 2017

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by Glamour editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Condé Nast may earn an affiliate commission.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is ready to cheer on Travis Kelce at yet another Kansas City Chiefs home game.

On November 29, Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the post-Thanksgiving Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Arriving with Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, the pop star stepped into the building wearing black skinny jeans and a cozy red quarter-knit sweater by Louis Vuitton. In peak millennial fashion, Swift tucked her skinny jeans directly into her black platform booties, a move I have not seen her perform so boldly since her Reputation era.

She finished off her look with a braided ponytail and her signature makeup look: a black cat-eye and a perfect red lip. As for accessories, she opted for a red shoulder bag with gold chain and a mix of diamond and ruby earrings, including a necklace featuring Kelce's jersey number “87.”

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Jamie Squire/Getty Images

One of the last times Swift rocked this combo was on November 13, 2017—just three days after the release of her sixth studio album. Peep the black snake ring…

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 13, 2017 Gotham

Clearly, this means one of two things: Skinny jeans really are back, or a Reputation announcement is coming soon.

Despite Donna Kelce's previous prediction that Swift would be too “busy” to make it to Missouri for some post-Thanksgiving football, the 34-year-old pop star has one weekend off before the final leg of the Eras Tour kicks off in Vancouver on December 6.

So far, Swift's schedule has permitted the pop star to attend every home game this season, though she will not be able to watch next Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. On December 8, Swift will be performing her final show of the Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Though Travis Kelce won't get the chance to reprise his vaudeville act between “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do it With a Broken Heart,” he was recently able to take in one last show in Indianapolis before his NFL schedule got in the way. "I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up," he said during an episode of New Heights. “I'll tell you what, man—the American crowds, they did not disappoint.”

