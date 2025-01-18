Is Taylor Swift in Kansas City For the Chiefs Game Against the Houston Texans on January 18?

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift was just spotted in New York City, calling into question her attendance at Travis Kelce's first playoff game of the season.

On January 17, Swift was photographed in the Big Apple wearing Reputation black & gold mere hours before she is supposed to don Chiefs red & gold at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. On January 18, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Houston Texans in hopes of moving one step closer to this year's Super Bowl. After securing the top seed in the AFC, the Chiefs secured home field advantage throughout the playoffs, making Swift's attendance seem all the more likely.

While Swift has not attended a single away game of the 2024—2025 season, she's only missed one home game that directly conflicted with her final Eras Tour concert in Vancouver. So, does Swift's New York City trip to Nobu mean she's skipping her second home game of the season?

Not necessarily. Remember when she hopped on a plane right after a Tokyo Eras Tour concert on February 10 to make it to Las Vegas in time for last year's Super Bowl on February 11? Clearly, she's not afraid to utilize her private jet in the name of football.

In fact, Taylor Swift style expert Sarah Chapelle has suggested that Swift's gold Chanel earrings could tease her game-day plans. As Chapelle pointed out on Instagram, Swift rarely reps the French luxury brand but wore Chanel bucket hat to her last Chiefs game, which happened to be against the Texans. “The choice also neatly plays into one of Taylor’s style pillars for game day specifically and her style in general: Vintage," Chapelle wrote.

The biggest clue that Swift will attend today's game, however, came from Travis Kelce himself. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the host asked Kelce, “Is there going to be an aura in that place, a little bit extra? You know what we’re talking about.”

“Oh, yeah, you know it, baby," Kelce responded. The tight end also referenced one of the pop star's most famous songs while discussing his feelings on the matchup, telling McAfee, "I'm fired up. I'm feeling 22 all over again."

The Chiefs’ division-round game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can watch on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+.

