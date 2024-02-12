Taylor Swift leads star-studded 2024 Super Bowl

US pop star Taylor Swift led the A-list stars watching the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old travelled from Japan, where she played four shows at the Tokyo Dome as part of her Eras Tour, to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Swift arrived at the Allegiant Stadium wearing an all-black outfit with a red jacket draped over her shoulder, alongside actress Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice and her mother Andrea Swift.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

The Shake It Off singer was seen talking to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, while Kelce’s mother Donna was also sitting in the box.

US rapper Jay-Z took pictures of his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on the pitch before the game kicked off, before taking his seat beside wife Beyonce during the game.

US actor and long-time Kansas City Chiefs fan Paul Rudd appeared on the field sporting a moustache, alongside his teenage son Jack Rudd, while singer Luke Combs and basketball players LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal also appeared.

Kelce and the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are appearing in their fourth Super Bowl in five years and are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in 2005.

Mahomes’ wife Brittany was pictured at the game alongside their young daughter and son, while US singers Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga also made an appearance.

Pop star Justin Bieber, who had been rumoured to appear as a guest singer during the half-time show, and his model wife Hailey were filmed dancing during Usher’s performance.

Before the game kicked off, the camera panned to Swift and Lively who were hugging and swaying along as US rapper and singer Post Malone performed America The Beautiful.

Country singer Reba McEntire also performed the US national anthem, while Andra Day delivered an emotional rendition of Lift Every Voice And Sing.

Swift’s romance with Kelce has been credited with generating greater global interest in the game, particularly among women.

Last month, photographs of the couple kissing went viral as Swift celebrated on the field after the Chiefs triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at the MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore to reach the Super Bowl