Taylor Swift and Mecole Hardman's fiancée Chariah Gordon delivered the best postgame 'interview' after Chiefs win

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Taylor Swift cheers before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151325 ORIG FILE ID: 2170438664

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls on Thursday night with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the 27-20 Chiefs victory, two special correspondents checked in to discuss the outcome.

Chariah Gordon, fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of tight end Travis Kelce, hopped on the Women of the NFL Instagram story for a "post-game interview."

"How are you feeling after this victory," the 14-time Grammy winner asked Gordon. "I am feeling good after this victory," she replied.

📲| Taylor with Chariah for a little "post-game interview" after the Chiefs win! 🥳😝 pic.twitter.com/tCWNcvlpGX — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) September 6, 2024

Good feelings all around in Kansas City now that they're 1-0.

