Taylor Swift Meets With Families Affected By Tragic Dance Class Stabbings

Taylor Swift is meeting with families affected by the stabbing of children at a dance class themed after her.

The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer returned to the UK for a series of shows in London and met up with several of the Southport families.

In the wake of the incident on July 30, Swift shared a message on social media expressing the horror lived.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock…” Swift said in a statement last month. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.”

She continued, “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Taylor hosted and met with the affected Southport families at the Eras Tour last week in London 🤍 #TSTheErasTourLondon pic.twitter.com/5evOJV95W1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 19, 2024

Local Merseyside authorities confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old boy following the killing of three children. The underage boy was charged with the murders of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva. He was also charged with ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

In a hearing on August 1, Judge Menary did not set bail and told the boy, “You are remanded into youth accommodation detention until proceedings are completed. I am not granting you bail today.”

A trial preparation hearing has been set for October 25, with January 20, 2025, set as the tentative date for the trial to begin.

