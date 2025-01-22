Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen Lead 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards Nominations as Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey Earn Honors

Swift will also receive the Tour of the Century award on March 17 in Los Angeles

The nominations are in for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The annual awards show celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app through 2024, and this year’s slate of nominated stars runs the gamut from pop music royalty to country and hip-hop superstars.

Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen are tied for the most nominations, with 10 each. Trailing them are Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter, who each have nine nods.

Swift is also the recipient of a new award called Tour of the Century, which honors her record-shattering Eras Tour. Lady Gaga is set to receive the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, while Mariah Carey will be honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the SabrinaÂ Carpenter Short nâ Sweet Tour at Barclays Center on September 30, 2024 in New York City.

Past Innovator recipients include Swift, Beyoncé, U2 and Alicia Keys, while past Icon Award winners include Cher, Elton John, Bon Jovi and more.

Artists up for song of the year include Shaboozey, Doja Cat, Benson Boone, Carpenter, Tate McRae, Malone and Wallen, Teddy Swims, Jack Harlow, Lamar and Hozier.

This year’s show includes five new socially voted awards: favorite soundtrack, favorite Broadway debut, favorite surprise guest, favorite tour tradition and favorite K-pop dance challenge.

It will also “pay tribute to the resiliency and rebuilding of Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires and will drive donations to FireAidLA.com,” according to the release.

Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty The rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during the Primavera Sound, at the City of Rock, venue of the Primavera Sound Madrid 2023, on June 9, 2023, in Arganda del Rey, Madrid, Spain.

“Our iHeartRadio Music Awards show is not a competition, it’s a night where we honor the incredible artists and songs that fans loved all year long – and this year’s show will shine a light on the devastating tragedy that impacted Los Angeles and enable us to deliver on our commitment to the communities we serve,” John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises and Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer of iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “Our long-standing partnership with FOX will not only bring this celebration into millions of television homes, it will also bring important awareness of how to help those in need.”

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place Monday, March 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will air on Fox.

See the full list of nominations for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards below:

Song of the Year:

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

“Espresso” - Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“I Had Some Help” - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Lose Control” - Teddy Swims

“Lovin On Me” - Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

Pop Song of the Year:

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“Too Sweet”- Hozier

Pop Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Best Collaboration:

“Die With A Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Like That” - Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Miles On It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello

Best New Artist (Pop):

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year:

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Cowgirls” - Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST

“I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“World On Fire”- Nate Smith

Country Artist of the Year:

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country):

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

George Birge

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

“Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

“TGIF” - GloRilla

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

310babii

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Cash Cobain

Jordan Adetunji

R&B Song of the Year:

“ICU” - Coco Jones

“Made For Me”- Muni Long

“Sensational” - Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Water” – Tyla

“WY@”- Brent Faiyaz

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Muni Long

SZA

Usher

Victoria Monét

World Artist of the Year:

Burna Boy

Central Cee

Tems

Tyla

YG Marley

Best New Artist (R&B):

4Batz

Ambré

Inayah

Josh X

Maeta

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Dilemma” - Green Day

“Landmines” - Sum 41

“Neon Pill”- Cage The Elephant

“The Emptiness Machine” - Linkin Park

“Too Sweet”- Hozier

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Cage The Elephant

Green Day

Linkin Park

Sum 41

twenty one pilots

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):

Djo

Fontaines D.C.

Good Neighbours

Myles Smith

The Last Dinner Party

Rock Song of the Year:

“A Symptom of Being Human” - Shinedown

“All My Life” - Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll

“Dark Matter” - Pearl Jam

“Screaming Suicide” - Metallica

“The Emptiness Machine” - Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year:

Green Day

Linkin Park

Metallica

Pearl Jam

Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year:

“360” - Charli xcx

“Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” - Bebe Rexha

“I Don’t Wanna Wait”- David Guetta and OneRepublic

“Make You Mine”- Madison Beer

“Water” – Tyla X Marshmello

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Dua Lipa

Kylie Minogue

Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:

“Brickell” - FEID X Yandel

“LA FALDA” - Myke Towers

“Perro Negro”- Bad Bunny featuring FEID

“Qlona” - Karol G featuring Peso Pluma

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”- Karol G

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

FEID

Karol G

Myke Towers

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):

Christian Alicea

Cris MJ

Ela Taubert

FloyyMenor

Kapo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Alch Si” - Grupo Frontera and Carin León

“El Beneficio De La Duda” - Grupo Firme

“FIRST LOVE” - Oscar Ortiz and Edgardo Nuñez

“La Diabla”- Xavi

“Tu Perfume” - Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Grupo Frontera

Intocable

Los Ángeles Azules

Peso Pluma

Xavi

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Chino Pacas

Iván Cornejo

Luis R. Conriquez

Tito Double P

Xavi

K-pop Artist of the Year:

aespa

ATEEZ

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Lisa

K-pop Song of the Year:

“Chk Chk Boom” - Stray Kids

“Magnetic”- ILLIT

“Supernova” - aespa

“Who”- Jimin

“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN

Best New Artist (K-pop):

BABYMONSTER

BADVILLAIN

ILLIT

NCT WISH

TWS

Producer of the Year:

Julian Bunetta

Jack Antonoff

Evan Blair

Mustard

Dan Nigro

Songwriter of the Year:

Josh Coleman

ERNEST

Ashley Gorley

Amy Allen

Justin Tranter

(New for 2025) Favorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category

Back to Black

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bob Marley: One Love

Challengers

Deadpool & Wolverine

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Emilia Pérez

The Book of Clarence

Twisters

Wicked

(New for 2025) Favorite Broadway Debut: *Socially Voted Category

Adam Lambert – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Ariana Madix – Chicago

Barbie Ferreira – Cult of Love

Charli D'Amelio – & Juliet

Grant Gustin – Water For Elephants

Kit Connor – Romeo + Juliet

Lola Tung – Hadestown

Nicole Scherzinger – “Sunset Blvd”

Rachel Zegler – Romeo + Juliet

Robert Downey Jr. – McNeal

Sebastián Yatra – Chicago

Shailene Woodley – Cult of Love

(New for 2025) Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge: *Socially Voted Category

“GGUM”- Yeonjun (TXT)

“MAESTRO” - Seventeen

“Magnetic”- ILLIT

“Smart”- LE SSERAFIM

“Sticky”- Kiss of Life

“Supernova” - aespa

“Touch” - KATSEYE

“UP”- Karina (aespa)

“WORK”- ATEEZ

“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN

(New for 2025) Favorite Surprise Guest: *Socially Voted Category

Charli xcx bringing out Lorde

Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez

Future & Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B

Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher

Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken & Friends

Luke Combs bringing out the “Twisters” Cast

Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes

Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan

Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G

Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce

(New for 2025) Favorite Tour Tradition *Socially Voted Category

Benson Boone- Backflips

Chappell Roan - Teaching “HOT TO GO” dance

Charli xcx + Troye Sivan – “Apple” Girl (dance)

Morgan Wallen - Walk out song

Niall Horan - Heaven pose

Nicki Minaj - Fans sing

Olivia Rodrigo- Encore tank

Sabrina Carpenter- “Juno” position

Tate McRae - Soundcheck covers

Taylor Swift- “22” Hat

Taylor Swift - Surprise songs

Usher - Feeding cherries

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Beautiful Things” - Benson Boone

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Billie Eilish

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Exes” - Tate McRae

“Fortnight” - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!”- Chappell Roan

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Gracie Abrams

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

“Saturn” - SZA

“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” - Ariana Grande

“Who”- Jimin

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

“Beautiful Things” - Benson Boone

“Die With A Smile” - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Houdini” - Dua Lipa

“Houdini” -Eminem

“I Had Some Help” - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“LUNA” - ATL Jacob X FEID

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” - Sabrina Carpenter

“Rockstar”- Lisa

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Midwest Princess

Charli xcx and Troye Sivan - Sweat

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion - Hot Girl Summer Tour

Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday 2 Tour

Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Tate McRae - Think Later

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

Usher - Usher: Past Present Future

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Adam Degross - Post Malone

Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter

Baeth - Tate McRae

Christian Tierney - Niall Horan

David Bergman - Luke Combs

Henry Hwu - Billie Eilish

Lucienne Nghiem - Chappell Roan

Miles Leavitt - Olivia Rodrigo

Pooneh Ghana - Noah Kahan

RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND - Travis Scott

Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown

Yasi - Kacey Musgraves

Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category

Are You Sure?! (Jimin and Jungkook)

Child Star (Demi Lovato)

Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John)

Gaga Chromatica Ball (Lady Gaga)

I Am: Céline Dion (Céline Dion)

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Lainey Wilson)

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Megan Thee Stallion)

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (Olivia Rodrigo)

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (KATSEYE)

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Bruce Springsteen)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) (Taylor Swift)

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Bon Jovi)

Read the original article on People