Taylor Swift’s New Music Video Might Have a Travis Kelce Cameo

Taylor Swift dropped the music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” on Tuesday, and fans have already done a shot-by-shot analysis of the footage. The video includes clips from Swift’s epic worldwide Eras Tour, and viewers think that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, snuck into a few frames.

The alleged cameo comes during a moment where the pop star is rehearsing a performance. A few people are watching from various positions, and far in the distance, a man in a white T-shirt is sitting at a desk. Could this be the NFL star?

One fan shared the screenshot of the blurry figure on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Omg Travis Kelce’s music video debut.”

It’s certainly possible that it is Kelce, considering how often the football player was at Swift’s shows over the past six months. In the clip, Swift is rehearsing for a moment in the tour where she performs songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which became part of the show in May.

And in June, Kelce made his Eras Tour stage debut during a transition skit for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” joining her backup dancers in a full tuxedo and top hat. So, he could be watching the rehearsal from a distance in preparation for his big moment. Swift certainly considers his presence an important part of her tour experience, sharing pics from the set on Instagram and writing in the caption, “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows.”



Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 - Getty Images

The athlete is back in Kansas City to prepare for the 2024/2025 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned last month after watching Swift perform one more time in Amsterdam. Swift just finished up the European leg of the Eras Tour and will have a bit of a break before beginning shows again in October.

Last year, the musical artist managed to see Kelce play frequently as she jetted back and forth to Arrowhead Stadium or wherever his away games were being held. This coming season will be a new schedule puzzle for the couple to piece together.

You Might Also Like