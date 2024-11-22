Taylor Swift 'has been nothing but good' for the Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift is an "authentic fan" of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 34-year-old pop star has attended lots of NFL games since she began dating Travis Kelce in 2023, and Chiefs president Mark Donovan admits that their high-profile relationship has been "nothing but good" for the franchise.

Mark said on 'Squawk Box': "It is an authentic relationship and we’re happy to have it. It’s been nothing but good for us.”

Taylor has a huge fan following, and Mark admitted that her fanbase has helped to increase the profile of the current Super Bowl champions.

He shared: "I think the best thing I can say about the whole relationship and the impact it’s had on us is: Taylor Swift is an authentic member of the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom. She’s an authentic fan."

Mark observed that Chiefs fans have also embraced Taylor.

He said: "That matters to our fans and our fanbase. And it matters to us. We try and respect that."

Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate - previously claimed that Taylor has helped to make the Chiefs a "worldwide team".

The sports star told Time magazine: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick also admitted to being wowed by Taylor's work ethic.

The 29-year-old star - who is one of the best players in the NFL - said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."