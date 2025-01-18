Taylor Swift, parents dine out in NYC amid Baldoni-Lively lawsuit claims

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift donned a “Reputation”-esque ensemble as the pop star and her parents dined out in downtown Manhattan Friday, one day after she was named in Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against her best friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner was a vision in all black, sporting a cropped peacoat affixed with silver chains, black miniskirt, knee-high Chloe boots and a Jimmy Choo bag. She finished off the look with Chanel earrings and her signature red lip.

Swift was photographed alongside her mom, Andrea, and father Scott, as the trio headed into Nobu Downtown. According to People, the family was also joined by the “Don’t Blame Me” singer’s longtime friend, stylist Ashley Avignone.

The sighting came a day before Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was set to face off against the Houston Texans at Saturday’s home playoff game — and just a day after she was dragged into the ongoing feud between Lively and Baldoni.

Just before Christmas, the “Gossip Girl” alum, 37, filed a complaint accusing her “It Ends With Us” director and co-star of sexual harassment and engineering a retaliatory smear campaign.

On New Year’s Eve, she reiterated the claims in a lawsuit against Baldoni and his associates. The director simultaneously sued The New York Times for $250 million, accusing the outlet of libel after he says they “cherry-picked” communications to support Lively’s claims in a deep-dive expose.

Earlier this week, Baldoni’s lawyer demanded Disney hold onto communications about the “Deadpool & Wolverine” character Nicepool, who — like Deadpool himself — was played by Reynolds in the summer blockbuster hit. Baldoni’s team claims the character was meant to parody and “bully” him.

Then on Thursday, Baldoni filed a $400 million federal lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, as well as Lively’s publicist Leslie Sloane, accusing the trio of multiple offenses, including defamation, civil extortion, invasion of privacy and interference with contractual relations.

Among the many accusations, Baldoni claims Lively and her team organized a strategy to take over creative control of “It Ends With Us.” He says he felt pressured into acquiescing to her demands, citing her A-list associations.

While Swift herself is not being sued, Baldoni says the “subtext” of the pop star’s presence at a climactic meeting was intended to tell him that he “needed to comply with Lively’s direction.”

In text messages included in the suit, Lively also appears to refer to Swift and Reynolds as her protective “dragons,” in a “Game of Thrones” reference.

“I’m Khaleesi,” reads one text Lively allegedly sent to Baldoni. “And like her, I happen to have a few dragons … we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine.”

Lively has denied Baldoni’s allegations, qualifying his lawsuit as a common tactic that abuse experts refer to as DARVO: “Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender.”

Swift has not commented on the claims made in Baldoni’s suit.