Will Taylor Swift perform? Odds she wins? Will Travis Kelce go? Grammys questions answered

Taylor Swift will be at the 67th Grammy Awards held Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and she's presenting an award.

The singer is up for six accolades: album of the year, pop album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best music video and best pop duo/group performance for "Us." with Gracie Abrams.

Swifties have a list of questions that won't be answered until Sunday: What colors or patterns will the singer wear? Will she announce another album like last year? Will she do a GlamBOT slo-mo video? Will host Trevor Noah make a joke about her as she walks into the venue at the top of the show?

But there are some questions we can answer, like: Will she perform? Will Travis Kelce be there? What are the odds she wins? How could she make history again? What awards has she won?

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Grammys?

There has been no indication by the awards show that Swift is performing. The Grammys said these artists are confirmed: Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Brad Paisley, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Wonder and Teddy Swims.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she is presenting. The Recording Academy broke the news Thursday evening on social media, and her team sent out a tweet with a note, "Straight from THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, The Chairman will be reporting live from the #GRAMMYs! 🤍."

Will Travis Kelce be at the Grammys?

The world knows that Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is heading to the Super Bowl (which she's likely to attend), but the timing of the Grammys is not in his favor. The team will travel together a week before the New Orleans matchup to prepare, practice and answer questions from the media. Kelce is in game mode as the Kansas City Chiefs are going for a three-peat.

The tight end is scheduled to appear at the Caesars Superdome for media day on Monday. He will more than likely not be at the Grammys on Sunday.

What are the odds Swift wins a Grammy?

Odds are not in the Eras Tour performer's favor when it comes to the Grammy Awards. The superstar wins 27% of the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm surprised she hasn't won 'song of the year,'" says Kayla Wong, the data Swiftie who charts and tallies all of the singer's stats.

Wong has been following Swift's history with the Grammys for almost two decades.

"Statistically she won't win more than two and may only take one or none," Wong says.

The songwriter has never won song of the year despite eight nominations, for "You Belong With Me," "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Lover," "Cardigan," "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)," "Anti-Hero" and "Fortnight," or record of the year with six nominations, for "You Belong With Me," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Anti-Hero" and "Fortnight."

"I am leaning towards best music video, she has won 100% of the time for 'Bad Blood' and 'All Too Well (10-Minute Version),'" Wong says. "She could potentially take pop album of the year. That's one I'm watching leading up to album of the year because historically for her if she wins the genre categories — like pop album or country album — she takes album of the year."

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the case for her "Fearless," "1989" and "Midnights" eras. The exception was in 2020 when she took top honors for "Folklore" but Dua Lipa won pop album of the year for "Future Nostalgia."

From a numbers standpoint, Swift's 11th era album, "The Tortured Poets Department," dominated the other creative works up for album of the year. She topped the charts for 17 weeks and became the first artist to rack up a billion streams on Spotify in five days.

How can Swift make history at the Grammys?

Wong points to a variety of ways the singer can make history at the Grammys, again. After announcing "Tortured Poets" last year, Swift became the only artist to win album of the year four times. If she wins on Sunday, she would beat her record with five wins and become the first female artist to win it consecutively.

If Swift wins pop album, she would become the clear female victor in the category. Currently she's tied with Kelly Clarkson and Adele with two wins each.

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Album Of The Year for her album Midnights from Celine Dion during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

For best music video, a "Fortnight" win would make Swift the first artist to win three times. The same goes for one of her fellow collaborators and nominees, Kendrick Lamar, who was nominated for "Humble." and "Bad Blood."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think she's become more confident and more dominant with music videos," Wong says. "She has very specific visions for the story she wants to tell the audience."

What are the awards Swift has won and been nominated for at the Grammys?

The singer has won 14 and been nominated 52 times since 2008 (wins are in bold):

2025:

Album of the year, "The Tortured Poets Department"

Best pop vocal album, "The Tortured Poets Department"

Song of the year, "Fortnight"

Record of the year, "Fortnight"

Best music video, "Fortnight"

Best pop duo/group performance, "Us."

2024:

Album of the year, "Midnights"

Best pop vocal album, "Midnights"

Song of the year, "Anti-Hero"

Record of the year, "Anti-Hero"

Best pop solo performance, "Anti-Hero"

Best pop duo/group performance, "Karma"

2023:

Best Music Video, "All Too Well: The Short Film"

Song of the year, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)"

Best country song, "I Bet You Think About Me"

Best song written for visual media, "Carolina (from Where the Crawdads Sing)"

2022:

Album of the year, "Evermore"

2021:

Album of the year, "Folklore"

Best pop vocal album, "Folklore"

Song of the year, "Cardigan"

Best pop solo performance, "Cardigan"

Best pop duo / group performance, "Exile"

Best song written for visual media, "Beautiful Ghosts (from Cats)"

2020:

Best pop vocal album, "Lover"

Song of the year, "Lover"

Best pop solo performance, "You Need To Calm Down"

2019:

Best pop vocal album, "Reputation"

2018:

Best country song, "Better Man"

Best song written for visual media, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (from Fifty Shades Darker)"

2016:

Album of the year, "1989"

Best pop vocal album, "1989"

Best music video, "Bad Blood"

Song of the year, "Blank Space"

Record of the year, "Blank Space"

Best pop solo performance, "Blank Space"

Best pop duo/group performance, "Bad Blood"

2015:

Song of the year, "Shake It Off"

Record of the year, "Shake It Off"

Best pop solo performance, "Shake It Off"

2014:

Album of the year, "Red"

Best country album, "Red"

Best country song, "Begin Again"

Best country duo/group performance, "Highway Don't Care"

2013:

Best song written for visual media, "Safe & Sound (from The Hunger Games)"

Record of the year, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

Best country duo / group performance, "Safe & Sound"

2012:

Best country song, "Mean"

Best country solo performance, "Mean"

Best country album, "Speak Now"

2010:

Album of the year, "Fearless"

Best country album, "Fearless"

Best country song, "White Horse"

Best female country vocal performance, "White Horse"

Song of the year, "You Belong With Me"

Record of the year, "You Belong With Me"

Best pop collaboration with vocals, "Breathe"

Best female pop vocal performance, "You Belong With Me"

2008:

Best new artist

Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Will Taylor Swift perform? Will Kelce go? Grammys questions answered