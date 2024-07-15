In new Taylor Swift photo, was Travis Kelce hinting at Brittany Mahomes’ pregnancy?

Brittany Mahomes shared a chummy group photo on Monday that might suggest that she and hubby Patrick Mahomes told pals Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift about their big pregnancy news before they went public.

Not to be all conspiracy theorist or anything. But it makes sense that friends and family would know these things before anyone else.

The Mahomeses returned last week from an extensive European vacation. On Monday, Brittany posted seven photos to Instagram, writing: “London & Amsterdam, a time was had.”

The Mahomeses attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam on July 6 and spent time with Kelce and Swift after the show, as seen in new photos.

In one, Swift is hugging Brittany and planting a kiss on her head.

It’s a photo of the two couples together — with a photo filter Swift uses often for personal pics — that gives pause.

A grinning Kelce holds his stomach like a pregnant woman cradles a baby bump.

(Or maybe he just had too many deep-fried Bitterballen? (Dutch meatballs.)

Travis Kelce being cheeky?

An Easter egg, perhaps? Swift (and Swifties) love being mischievous.

The official pregnancy announcement came less than a week later, and Swift was one of more than 1 million people who “liked” the good news on Instagram.