Taylor Swift Piled on the Jewels to Cheer Travis Kelce in Chiefs Season Opener — Get All the Sparkly Details!

Swift dazzled in gold, diamonds and rubies — including custom and vintage pieces

David Eulitt/Getty; HOWL; Retrouvai Taylor Swift at Sept. 5 Chiefs game (left); Rings Swift wore to the game

Taylor Swift was certainly bejeweled when she stepped into Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 5.

The Grammy-winning singer, 34, was decked out in sparkly pieces to cheer for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also 34, and they're all dazzling.

Cooper Neill/Getty Taylor Swift at Sept. 5 Chiefs game

To start, Swift had a bevy of jewels in her ears, sparkling every time she cheered for the Chiefs (who won the game, by the way, taking down the Baltimore Ravens in a 27-20 victory).

She wore Three Stories Long Love Explosion Charms on Diamond Huggie Hoops to start, which sparkle with diamonds and 14K gold. The fun part about these pieces is that they can be mixed and matched — so if you want to put your charms on a bracelet or a necklace, you can!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

EF Collection; Three Stories Jewelry Taylor Swift's earrings

Swift also wore an EF Collection Diamond Mini Huggie & Prong Set Chain Stud Earring. The 14K gold double earring has the sweetest dangling chain with 11 diamonds for so much sparkle. The chain caught the light every time the singer cheered for her boyfriend on the field.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift's necklace

Around her neck, Swift wore a very unique piece — a vintage 1970s ancient bronze coin necklace from For Future Reference. The thick gold chain sat around Swift's neck and housed the old coin, which perfectly contrasted all of the sparkling new jewelry she also wore.

Related: Taylor Swift Excitedly Hugs Donna Kelce After Travis Kelce Helps Patrick Mahomes Break Chiefs' Passing Record

Lizzie Mandler Taylor Swift's bracelet

Related: Taylor Swift Says She's 'Feeling Fantastic' After Watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs Win

On one wrist, she wore a Lizzie Mandler Three Row Cleo bracelet made of 18K gold. The charming bracelet also comes in rose gold and white gold, as well as one row and five rows.

Swift didn't stop there, though — she had to add some Chiefs red sparkle! On one finger, she rocked a custom Retrouvaí 2.71ct Cushion Ruby Impetus Interlocking Puzzle Ring made of 14K yellow gold and a 2.71ct ruby. She also wore a Howl Ruby Cocoon ring, made with 18K yellow gold and a row of rubies.

HOWL; Retrouvai Taylor Swift's rings

Related: The Best Photos of Taylor Swift and the Kelce Family at the Kansas City Chiefs' First Game of the 2024 Season

For the rest of her outfit, Swift wore a denim Versace Medusa bustier (the same one she wore for her first public date with Kelce last year but in a different color!), a teeny-tiny pair of denim shorts by GRLFRND, a black Louis Vuitton bag and red patent leather Giuseppe Zanotti thigh-high boots.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.