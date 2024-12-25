Is Taylor Swift in Pittsburgh For the Chiefs Game Against the Steelers on Christmas Day?

Swifties watching football on Christmas Day will surely be keeping an eye out for Taylor Swift.

On December 25, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, located over 800 miles away from Travis Kelce's home turf in Missouri. While Taylor has yet to attend an away game this season, her fans might be in for a Swiftmas miracle.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that Taylor and Travis plan to spend the holiday with both of their families, despite the NFL player's work schedule. While we can't guarantee her attendance at the game, we all remember what happened after Donna Kelce said the pop star might be too "busy” to join the Kelces for Thanksgiving…

ICYMI, the Kelces reportedly ended up celebrating the holiday in Nashville with the Swifts. “Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families,” a source told People, “It’s the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together.”

Then, on November 29, Taylor and Donna showed up to the Chiefs' home game against the Raiders in coordinated leather-effect pants. “Both of their families love them as a couple and Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom,” a source told Us Weekly in March. “Taylor has really been integrated into the family.”

This time last year, Taylor cheered on Travis Kelce alongside her brother Austin, who dressed as Santa Claus for the occasion. Though the Chiefs ended up losing that face-off against the Raiders, Travis was all smiles recounting Austin's dedication to holiday cheer during a later episode of the New Heights podcast.

Travis and his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce agreed that Austin “killed it” at the holiday game. “That was a full commit and I respect that,” Kylie said of his Santa costume.

For his part, Travis said Austin “actually made me feel like a child” by gifting him a sentimental present straight out of his “Santa sack.” As Travis told her, “[He] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time.” That movie was 1994’s Little Giants.

Perhaps Jason Kelce will pick up where Austin left off, considering this year's Christmas game will take place in his home state. We know he has the costume on hand.

The Chiefs v. Steelers game will kick off at 1 pm EST on Netflix and CBS.

