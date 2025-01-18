This Taylor Swift playlist makes the perfect soundtrack for the NFL playoffs

The Chiefs have their eyes set on New Orleans for the Super Bowl and — with home field advantage — Kansas City fans will be turning up to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for the red-and-gold in the playoffs. Likely among the throngs will be superstar Taylor Swift, who has only attended home games in the 2024-2025 season.

For the fans looking to blast a Swift soundtrack during the tailgate — err "Taylor"-gate — here are 13 tunes perfect to boost the game day mood or delight the Swiftie who is only there to see Taylor.

And to make it easy, here are the 13 tracks in a Spotify playlist.

"...Ready For It?" "I Did Something Bad" "Look What You Made Me Do" "Shake It Off" "Bad Blood" "Out of the Woods" "The Alchemy" "So High School" "I Knew You Were Trouble" "Red" "You Need To Calm Down" "Anti-Hero" "Karma"

