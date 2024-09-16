Taylor Swift Poses with Chariah Gordon and Sheawna Weathersby in Sweet Kansas City Chiefs Game Day Photos

The musician cheered on Travis Kelce at the Sept. 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Chariah Gordon/Instagram Taylor Swift with Chariah Gordon (left) and Sheawna Weathersby (right)

Taylor Swift is cozying up to her NFL family!

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Swift, 34, returned to the stands at Arrowhead Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce, also 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs dramatically beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-25.

While at the game, Swift was pictured with Kelce's teammate Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon, as well as Chris Jones' girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby.

Gordon shared multiple snaps to Instagram, with one selfie showing the trio posing in front of a photo of Kelce in his number 97 jersey on the wall.

Another full-length shot showed the pals posing with Swift in the middle, while a further clip showed Swift and Gordon hugging excitedly at the game.

The images showed Swift wearing her oversized vintage '90s Chiefs T-shirt as a dress to the game. She teamed it with the same thigh-high leather heeled Giuseppe Zanotti boots she wore last week to watch the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens, but this time opted for black instead of red.

While the "Love Story" hitmaker went for sideswept bangs last week, this time she finished off her look with a half ponytail, tied up with a ribbon in Chiefs red.

Gordon also shared two more images from the box, focusing on her outfit which consisted of a pair of denim hotpants, metallic silver boots and a white cropped T-shirt.

"B*tches clearly want my life & it's so evident 🤪," she captioned the post.

Chariah Gordon/Instagram Taylor Swift with Chariah Gordon (left) and Sheawna Weathersby (right)

Weathersby also reposted the images on her Instagram Stories, as well as adding some photobooth pics of the trio celebrating Patrick Mahomes' 29th birthday.

Swift and Gordon's latest snaps come after the singer and Kelce recreated a viral couples photo they took in October 2023 with Hardman Jr. and Gordon.

Gordon previously shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, featuring the couples shot in question showing Swift planting a kiss on Kelce's cheek after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22.

Just over a year later, Gordon shared a similar photo of the group following the Chiefs' win against the Ravens on Sept. 6.

“Part : ii <3 …,” Gordon captioned the post, appearing to reference the second time they'd taken a pic like that.

Swift — who was joined at the latest game by her mom Andrea — and Kelce first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 after she attended a handful of his games. The two then confirmed their romance in October 2023 when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.



