Taylor Swift poses in unseen bikini holiday snaps onboard mega yacht

Taylor Swift had an epic year in 2024, with December seeing her wrap her record-breaking Eras Tour after a mammoth 149 dates.

The Fortnight singer shared an insight into her downtime during tour dates, during which she said she only left her bed to get food – however, it wasn't all rest and recuperation, as previously unseen photos show the 35-year-old living it up on a yacht.

In a carousel of photos shared by Taylor's dancer, Jeslyn Gorman, the musician looks to be living the dream as she luxuriated on a yacht in a bikini, surrounded by the dancers on her tour – most of whom have been performing with Taylor for over a decade.

Taylor Swift on a yacht with her friends (Instagram)

In one photo, Taylor lies back in a printed bikini and baseball cap with her hair in braids, lapping up the sun with bright blue skies and water behind her. Taylor and her gang aren't far from land, with industrial buildings rising high in the background of the photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the table sits a champagne bucket, but it's filled with water rather than alcohol, though Taylor does have a refreshing cocktail on a tray next to her, suggesting it wasn't an alcohol-free yacht ride!

You may also like

The singer said in the past that her favourite alcoholic drink is a vodka coke, but she shared she also embraced wine drinking during the pandemic.

Taylor doesn't seem fussy when it comes to cocktails, though, as her surprise 35th birthday party saw her sip from a red drink.

Taylor Swift with her friends on tour (Instagram)

As well as the yacht photo, another insight into Taylor's time off, also shared by Jeslyn, saw Travis Kelce's girlfriend pose with her dancers in a quirky mirrored booth, with Taylor slipping into a pair of open-toed platform sandals which saw the already tall performer tower over her tiny dancers.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Taylor Swift's marriage talk in lyrics explored - what this means for future with Travis Kelce

While Jeslyn doesn't share where the photos were taken, legs of the Eras Tour in 2024 saw the whole crew travel to Australia and Europe, so the sun-soaked snaps could be taken in either of these locations.

Taylor's friendship with her dancers

Taylor is known to be close with her touring team – her guitarist, Paul Sidoti, has been with her for almost her whole career, and Jeslyn is equally close to the musician.

Taylor is close to her dancers

In honour of Taylor's birthday in December, her dancer penned a lengthy note to the icon, proudly celebrating their friendship. "To the girl whose heart shines through everything and everyone. You light on fire when you perform and leave such a beautiful glowing ember behind in every city you touch, because of who you are. And not only was I blessed with a front row seat, but also a bit of your spotlight that you so generously shine on me and everyone else on that stage. I will never take that kind of love for granted."

Taylor Swift with her dancers (Getty Images)

Referencing how busy Taylor has been, Jeslyn added: "You've given so much of yourself this year, I hope today you get to just receive all the love and that it feels like the biggest hug ever possible. I also hope it involves you putting your poor feet up."